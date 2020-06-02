▷ Analysis of the trend combination of pajamas adult ultra cozy

Manga, cosplay, anime, kawaii, all of these cultural phenomena in japan (and japanese) popular have done a remarkable tour of the world, leaving their imprint even on the lives of those who don’t know any better. And if you don’t believe me, just you remember the last time that you have made the tour of stores in search of a pyjama. Ah yes, without a doubt, that you have fallen under the spell of the combination of pajamas ! Comfort, softness, reverie, the garment of night envelops you in its cocoon to ensure you sleep just!!! Decryption of this trend too nice in the lines that follow…

The onesie adult pyjamas, pampering and unusual

Return to the origins of the onesie adult fashion Kigurumi

The onesie is already well known in his role of clothing baby, but why the idea of making a garment adult has made us both crack. The Japanese have been able to find the answer to this question well before Europeans could ask for. In the early 90’s, the country of the Rising Sun is in full post-war reconstruction and the impetus to forge a new and very unique identity, national is noted as well at the level of popular culture. This latest borrows the path of the revolt of children. Anime, COMICS, japanese, kawaii – all of these cultural currents are a testimony of the desire to return to that period of carefree existence that is childhood. A momentum which flows in the path to the mode. The cute characters of this universe soon come to dress up the Japanese, who would not hesitate to go out into the street dressed as Pikachu. Birth then of the mode Kigurumi (of kigu : dressand nuigurimi : toy plush) – combination a piece of strange (also known as a onesie), inspired by a character in manga or favorite animal that transforms you into a real stuffed toy living. The garment is so comfortable to wear that the West will take the opportunity to make a garment of night. An idea that turns out to be great and won quickly enough the masses.

The Cosplay costumes at the origin of the combination of pajamas as raffolée

A combination of pyjamas and soft to turn an evening alone, experience pampering

And if you still think that this type of clothing is intended for babies and children, please refer to the list of celebrities who have dared to show in public. Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Margot Robbie are just a few names among the myriad of stars who have fallen under the spell of the onesies and wear them more regularly. And if they do to be fashionable and attract attention to themselves, you and me, we can find many other reasons to wear the onesie and that inside of our homes.

First, there is a side of relaxation, because there is nothing better than to find his pajamas pampering after a long stressful day at work. And when we say pampering, you should know that this type of pajamas а the main advantage of comfort. Clothing fairly loose fitting to ensure freedom of movement, fairly easy to put on and made of materials as soft as fluffy, the combination of pyjamas is perfect for spending an evening by the cozy alone or with family. A cup of hot chocolate in hand, your favorite read in the other… oh, they are precious these moments of laziness ! The winter makes us more appreciate this type of pajamas that will keep us warm during the colder days. However, be sure to choose the right size and material as the first major mistake is to choose a pajama that is too small, which will certainly affect your comfort, and the second – to choose a synthetic material which is not so pleasant to wear. Bet, instead, on the models in cotton, flannel, wool or silk, to ensure you have a comfortable fit, and don’t forget to choose a shop that offers latches quality.

Turn the winter nights into the experience cocooning thanks to the combination of pajamas

A knee brace woman/man original for your sleepover unusual

Yes, the onesie idea of pajamas that is synonymous with comfort, but beyond feeling cozy that it provides, there is also his character carnival that appeals to us, and therefore, the possibility of making a costume very original and well done. Pajama party birthday, bachelor party girl/boy, Halloween party unusual, there are a lot of event during which, you can scroll by your combination of pajamas preferred. And in order to make the evening even more extraordinary, the choice of a template of the onesie plays an essential role. Since the characters of inspiration maga and kawaii as Hello Kitty and Totoro, to go through the universe, an animal (rabbit, cat, deer, trigre, panda, etc) to finish with the fairytale characters including the unicorn both loved these last time. It is a combination of pajamas for every taste. Don’t be surprised to see a whole herd of unicorns joined you to celebrate your birthday !

The onesie adult to spend a sleepover party unforgettable

And you, you fell under the charm and the mignonnerie of this garment unique night. So, do not delay to buy one and fall into the magic of childhood !