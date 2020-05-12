▷ Angelina Jolie is being sued by a former employee

Antoinette Abbamonte in his trial alleged misuse and theft of character film.

A former employee of Angelina Jolie has sued, claiming to have been humiliated by the actress, and to have suffered the theft of the idea of a character who will appear in the film “The Eternals”, the first will be held in November 2020.

Antoinette Abbamonte, who is deaf, says that she has been abused by Pretty, given her state. He has worked for three years for it, according to the Daily Mail.

The wife also argues that the idea of the super-hero who is deaf and will appear in the new film Jolie is his property and has evidence to support it. Angelina, will give life to Thena, one of the characters who is directing the film. Maraki is the first super-hero deaf, which will be interpreted by actress Lauren Ridloff, known for his work on the famous series “The Walking Dead”.

“I have always been treated by a second-class citizen, then she shows herself as a good person for the world.”

A part of the trial quote: “Ms. Jolie seems to be appropriate the idea of the super-hero deaf Antoinette and marketed with Marvel Studios and Disney without compensating my client.”

Antoinette Abbamonte has worked for Angelina Jolie, teaching sign language to two of her six children (ASL-American Sign Language). The woman 53-year-old also works as a producer of films and an actress.