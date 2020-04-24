▷ Baby Rexha was afraid that confessing her mental problem is affecting his career

Baby Rexha

The singer was reported to have hesitated to disclose that he was suffering from bipolar disorder as it may affect his career from the bottom up.

Bebe Rexha was “very scared” that discuss his battle with bipolar disorder in the public interfere with his career.

The singer of “Way I Are”, who revealed her diagnosis for the first time in April 2019, was really hesitant to make her mental health problems public.

“This is the war that you have in your head: this would affect my career? Is it that the people I judge? Do you want to work with me? If people would treat me like a fool, will they say: “well, that is what it is this mess?”, Said the artist to the Self magazine.

But the 30-year old woman has still decided to sit down, hoping to help others going through a similar battle.

“It was my worst fear my whole life: to become crazy. Finally, I said: “I will not be imprisoned for it,” he adds, and notes that he hoped that someone would not feel trapped if he was going through something similar. “This is why I’ve decided to really open myself and me free.”

Fortunately, a combination of therapy and medication has helped Rexha “feel much better”.

“This has helped me to live a more balanced life, less ups and downs”, share-t-it. “When my medication started working, I couldn’t believe what I was feeling. I could not believe that people felt this. “