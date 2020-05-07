▷ Britney Spears suffers a broken leg

Britney Spears

The singer was hurt to the bone metatarsal of the foot while dancing.

The singer Britney Spears had an accident in the dancing, which caused a fracture of the foot metatarsal.

“When you break something, it tends to heal stronger, especially when you are my daughter. My lioness has broken the bone metatarsal of the foot, doing what she loves, dancing. I wish you the best recovery, so that you can jump, run and dance to the maximum, ” wrote the fitness trainer Sam Asghari, the boyfriend of the singer.

Asghari has shared three images, one in which both appear at the hospital and the other two in which the foot Spears bandaged is shown, while Asghari written with a duvet “Stronger” (Be strong).