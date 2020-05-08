▷ Demi Lovato wants to become a mother

Demi Lovato

The singer is open to the possibility of settling and having a family in the future.

Singer Demi Lovato has made known his desire to become a mother.

Lovato has a plan for 10 years and considers the children as part of the plan.

“I think that at one time in this decade, I want to start a family. All this success is great and beautiful and I am lucky and I am blessed and grateful, but I have learned that if all this made you happy, I wouldn’t have done the bad thing that I have done, ” she said.

“When I think of what makes me happy today, I think of my family, I think of my friends, I think of my team. I think… connections, connections of the soul, meaningful relationships, ” said Lovato to the host of the Beats, 1 Apple Music, Zane Lowe.

Lovato has had a relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama and the dummy Austin Wilson in the past, and it indicates that it could become serious, and the install the next time.

“I don’t even know if I can see the future with a man or a woman, but I know that at some point I’d like to do it (have children) in this decade, and if it does not happen this decade, maybe next time, I don’t know. We’ll see. But I would like to start doing more things that make me happy and care less about the success, ” he said.