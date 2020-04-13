▷ Drake reveals his very luxurious home of 4000m2

After more than a month of confinement now globalized, the inequalities are exacerbated as the weeks unfold. A drama of solitude against cohabitation complicated, teleworking wobbly and resources which are waiting to weaken, the housing conditions are, without doubt, one of the feasibility factors of confinement acceptable, or, on the contrary, a containment which frolerait hell in the manner of a warrant of committal. In this inequality generalized, it sounds like an eternal broken record, some great preferred like to reassure them about their fate in these difficult times, urging the world to apply to the letter the hashtag popular of the year, #restezchezvous. Among the well-off, one finds the canadian rapper Drake, who, through the magazine AD, has opened the doors to the world his incredible remains of more than 4000 m2, humbly referred to as ” the Embassy “.

Containment: two-speed with Drake and his palace canadian

If the subject that will make the cover of the magazine AD in may has without a doubt been prepared prior to the health crisis of the coronavirus that is now relevant to the full force of the North America, fans of Drake can, however, reassure them about the conditions of confinement of their favorite artist. Thus, after a first round the owner in the clip of ” Toosie Slide “, the canadian rapper now reveals details of his huge house, for the purpose of monthly specialized Architectural Digest. this is accompanied by a teaser photo on Instagram. “Because it is my hometown, I wanted a structure that is resistant to at least 100 years. This will be one of the things that I leave behind me, so it must remain solid and timeless, ” commented the owner of numerous awards, concerning the style of ostentatious assumed his new cozy nest ultra-secure, built on a plot in the popular area of Bridle Path in Toronto.

A guided tour of ” The Embassy “, the ultra-luxurious house of Drake

Designed by the architect-inspired bling-bling Ferris Rafauli for an amount which should rotate around seven zeros, “the Embassy” and its stone walls, limestone shows the proportions out of the ordinary. It is punctuated by corridors worthy of the grands boulevards, and staircases that could make blush the writers Disney. “Through the size of the rooms and the luxury top of the range materials used and the details, I want to see the work I have done over the years, to all points of view,” says the artist of 33 years.

In a procedure described as-inspired ” Art deco modern “, are present huge fireplaces and chandeliers blazing, surrounded by marble and golden ornaments. There are furniture in bronze, relics or even a Bösendorfer designed by Takashi Murakami. With five bedrooms including a 300 m2 reserved for the boss, “the Embassy” also has a garage that can be office of a car dealership, a cinema, private gym and a toilet musical. In this maze of brilliant pieces and square meters to no end, is another particular element : it is basketball court to regulation size for the NBA, the passage opened on video by DJ Khaled during his visit. We will add a recording studio and a swimming pool in the granite, what to make for Drake to be able to spend a few weeks confined comfortably.

