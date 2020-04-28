▷ Emilia Clarke is looking at how to cure cerebral aneurysms

What was most worried about the actress, it was to be recognized, because she was not ready to reveal his problem.

Emilia Clarke has reflected on his long period of convalescence after suffering not just one, but two brain aneurysms.

The actress of “Game of Thrones”, aged 33 years, told the magazine Wonderland that she was fighting for her life, but she was even more afraid that someone will recognize and expose his disease before it is ready to share it with the world.

“With the second aneurysm, I lost a lot of hope; I’ve lost a lot of optimism. It was an incredible bad luck, ” he admitted to having fought two times with the same diagnosis.

Clarke has had to undergo two surgical procedures that have saved the lives of eight years. “But I was in an american hospital with the drains that came out of my head, completely swollen, full of all the drugs they give you, and all I could think of was, ‘please do not recognize me, please do not recognize me, because please, do not recognize me “, admitted Clarke, adding that this was the most vulnerable time of life.

The star of “The Last Christmas” has stated that he struggled with fame and how it could be overwhelming when he was in public. “This is where you talk quickly like a complete idiot, because we adapt ourselves to it, we ask, this is part of the job,” she explained about being an actress.