▷ Emilia Clarke says she will never “google”

Emilia Clarke

The actress says that this is so that she is able to manage the so-called “healthy path”.

The former actress of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, has revealed she was never searched on Google.

Speaking to the magazine Body and Soul Sunday, the beauty, the 33-year-old has declared that this is how she deals with fame in a healthy way.

“I don’t research on Google, I don’t look at nothing,” he told the publication.

“For me, this is the recipe for success in the treatment of the fame and of any failure later on; I learned very early on, after my first year of Game of Thrones, and especially after my cerebral hemorrhage, by not reading anything “, he continued.

Emilia went on to say that she does not link her self-esteem to what other people think of it.

“If you try not to tie your self-esteem to what others perceive as success, you bind not to what people may perceive as a failure,” he said.