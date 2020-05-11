▷ Emma Watson happy to the empowerment of people feeling independent

A comment “disposable” of the actress has caused a great impact among his friends and disciples.

Emma Watson is so happy that people feel confident in describing herself as “independent”.

The actress of “Little Women,” has caused a sensation last month when she used the phrase to describe his status to single, and she is happy to have inspired other people.

She said: “I am happy that people feel empowered.”

The actress of 29 years had no idea that his “commentary disposable” would cause such a great conversation.

Addressing the program E! The Rundown, she said: “I’ve literally said as a comment disposable thinking that I would not go further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone explodes, and I don’t know why, and all of my friends have sent me a message saying Independent? “It’s become crazy.”

However, Emma insisted on the fact that someone does not need to be single to be independent. She explained: “It is more about your relationship with yourself, and the feeling of not being in any way deficient because you’re not with someone.”