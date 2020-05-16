▷ Gal Gadot does not use private aircraft for not letting her carbon footprint

Gal Gadot

The actress also recycles because she wants to be a good example for his two daughters.

Gal Gadot does not travel with a private jet. The actress of “Wonder Woman 1984” stated that she was doing her part to help save the environment by not using private aircraft, and by ensuring that she recycles because she wants to be a good “model” for his two daughters: Alma, eight, and Maya, two years, she has with her husband Yaron Varsano.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: “I think that being a role model and really make things and show them how to do it is a good thing, because then it is integrated into your life. Thus we ensure to recycle and not use plastic bags, not to travel with private jets when we’re doing press for films, we make sure we bring everything we can in the world in which we live. “

Gal, 34 years old, is determined to bring good habits to his home and has recently stated that she uses applications of meditation for her daughters to sleep at this time, as this helps to relax the house.

She explained: “I always try to find a balance in my life and I believe that being a mother and a working woman and travel the world is a struggle. But we do it in the simple things, in small things. Like when I put my girls to bed, I leave the applications of meditation and guided they fall asleep. They fade like that, which is great. “