▷ Kanye West déconfine his new sneakers Yeezy Season 8

While some labels and small fashion houses should not survive the current pandemic and its financial impact, the major groups, involved them as much as to redirect temporarily their production in the service of the collective. It is as well as Nike comes to design a protective visor for caregivers americans, that LVMH has launched into the production of a hydroalcoholic gel, or the maison Louis Vuitton is set to make masks in fabric type 2. In this confusion novel that mixes communication, forecasting, and cast-iron capital, some islands of the mode are already preparing for the future by boasting a fanbase more connected than ever, waiting in the starting block the first steps to hypothetical déconfinement. This is especially the case for fans of Kanye West and his sneakers popular to each of their launch, which should also be the case for the Yeezy Season 8, noticed this week when out of its owner.

Kanye West presented the new collection Yeezy Season 8 in Paris

Pandemic or not, Yeezy is on deck for its Season 8

Unveiled for the first time last month in Paris when scrolled to the Fashion Week, the Yeezy Season 8 there was then at the feet of one of the models. A few weeks later, we find the new sneakers futuristic worn by their designer, so that he is in her california office of Yeezy Calabasas. First a fan of his own creations, Kanye West never misses a chance to put the products of its brand.

Kanye West offers a first glimpse of the Yeezy 8 out of podiums

How to wear Yeezy Season 8 ? The answer of Kanye West

A priori intended to be marketed in the category of unisex, the shoe Yeezy 8th season brand by its particular design, however, are the trademark of the brand. Two-tone, the sneaker sports a yellow hue, and is topped by beige on the upper part. It is distinguished from preceding models by a rod imposing very rounded, not dissimilar to the look specific Duck Boots, popularized by brands Sorel and L. L. Bean. The shoe appears to have been designed in a silicon mold, no seams, suggesting a certain adaptation to the difficult weather conditions. The other detail visible as a nose in the middle of the figure, the outsole lugged the Yeezy Season 8, provided with teeth on its entire length, in the manner of sharpened teeth or scales edged.

Sneakers to the focus of moon boots

When and where to buy the Yeezy Season 8 ? Only Ye knows

As for each new release of the brand, the mystery remains regarding a possible launch date for the Yeezy Season 8. Case to follow.

The Yeezy 8 promises a priori to be non-gendered