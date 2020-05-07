▷ Mariah Carey celebrates his entry into the Composers Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey

For the artist, this recognition is one of the most important of his career.

The name of Mariah Carey will be presented to the Composers Hall of Fame, and the singer went on Instagram to celebrate this great recognition.

After the announcement that the artists deceased Whitney Houston and Notorious BIG were among the six nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it has been confirmed that Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, and others were nominated for the Composers Hall of Fame 2020

Carey, who has 19 success number one, more than any other solo artist, leads the class of nominees this year. Although it is best known for his voice, he has also co-written most of his success, including “All I want for Christmas is you”, which also peaked at number one last month. The diva went on Instagram and has reacted to this new exciting.

“I can’t believe it… The Composers Hall of Fame! This is really one of the greatest honors of my career. I am so proud to be in the company of these legendary composers! “Has she said on the social network.

According to CBS, the event will be officially presented at the 51st annual dinner of the Hall of Fame on June 11 in New York.