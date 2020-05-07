▷ Millie Bobby Brown has 16 years old, and claims of ` inappropriate comments “

Instagram

The star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, has reopened his heart on Instagram in a message of relief that it was published on the day of his 16 years, on 19 February.

The actress has taken advantage of the date to complain about the many “ inappropriate comments ” she has received on the social networks over the years, because she became famous very early, when she played Eleven in the series on Netflix when she was only 12 years old .

Sharing a video with several moments of his life, Millie commented:

“16 seems to have arrived a long time ago. I think that the change must occur not only for this generation but for the next. Our world needs kindness and support to help children grow and succeed. The last years have not been easy. There are moments where I feel frustrated by lies, inappropriate comments, a sexualization and insults are unnecessary, which resulted in pain and insecurity for me, but I will never be defeated. Focus on what you should change and I hope that this video tells you what goes on behind the scenes of the newspapers … Don’t worry, I’ll find a way to smile;), ” said the girl.