▷ The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has a big loser: Maddox

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

The young 18 year old man has received much of the negative attention during the breakup of her famous parents.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got divorced, their six children are still under the microscope of hollywood. And there is one boy in particular that has received the worse part of the negative attention: Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship of Maddox and his father Brad Pitt is strained in recent years. Of course, some details remain private (and probably will always), but several reports have shed light on what happened with this couple father-son.

In mid-September 2016, there were allegations of altercation between Brad Pitt and eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, while the family was on a flight 12 hours of France in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. Sources have said that Brad “drank a lot” and “was frustrated” when Angelina Jolie asked him to stop. We do not know how Maddox was involved. A few months later, an investigation by the department of services to children and families of Los Angeles county has finally released Brad of any allegation of child abuse.

Angelina and Brad have separated shortly after the incident of the plane, and their rep said to TMZ in November 2016: “Angelina has said from the beginning that she felt that she needed to take action for the health of the family and feels relieved after safeguards have been established to allow the children to heal. “According to some information, it has been placed in the main holding.

The whole situation seems to have left a lasting effect on the relationship of Brad with his son. As seen in a video In Touch Weekly in September 2019, Maddox was asked whether his father would visit the University of South Korea, and replied: “Um, I don’t know about it.” He was also asked if her relationship with Brad was over, to which he responded: “Whatever happens, happens.”

After the incident of the plane and divorce, it has been reported that Maddox Jolie-Pitt has never wanted to revisit his father Brad Pitt. A source said: “it Really is [Maddox] he does not see himself as the son of Brad “, while another source said:” Maddox would never want to review Brad. “

In October 2019, a source of US Weekly said that even if Angelina Jolie was trying to make peace with his son with his father, “Maddox has not been receptive. And for Brad, it is a huge loss. “

When things with her father are a little bit complicated, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is very close to her mother Angelina Jolie and his five brothers. As Angelina has shared with Entertainment Tonight in August 2019, all of the brothers and sisters Maddox have joined to send him to the university.

Maddox, a native of Cambodia, is currently studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, and according to sources at a university, the young man has already had several appointments with the girls, which made his mother very excited.

You probably won’t know exactly what happened in the plane of the family Pitt-Jolie that day, but even the people close to Brad Pitt admitted that he was wrong. “There has been a dispute, father-son, who has not been treated in the right way, and intensified more than it should,” said a source close to the star People. “Pitt insisted on the fact that it has not reached the level of physical violence, that person has not been physically injured. He did hit his son in the face in any way … He has put hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was out of control. “

Not only is Maddox Jolie-Pitt is concerned about the loss of Brad Pitt: it is also said that his younger brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is on the side of her mother for the separation, becoming what sources have described as his “more confident”. close. ” In June 2018, a judge has criticised Angelina Jolie for having evil spoken of Brad’s children. It was commissioned to inform the children that “the court has determined that the fact of not having a relationship with their father was harmful.” Six months later, a possible reason for the reluctance of Angelina to let Brad stay with the kids appeared and has involved his son in vietnam, Pax.

If the court documents obtained by Us Weekly are really accurate, then Pax, 15 years, can’t be blamed for being angry at his father. It is said that Angelina has said at Pax that Brad had never wanted to adopt, adding that his father was “angry” when she still continued the adoption process. Brad denies this, but experts from Us Weekly claim that Brad has said that he is concerned by the adoption of a boy of 3 years without any English skills less than a year after the birth of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. It was said that it had been “a very difficult period for the couple” and the consequences “had almost put an end to the relationship.”

In December 2018, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached an agreement of custody, putting an end to their battle of two years. A press release issued by the lawyer of Jolie, Samantha Bley DeJean (via Entertainment Tonight), said that the agreement was “based on the recommendations of the evaluator, the custody of children,” and guaranteed that the children would not have to pass the test for children. a test “The presentation and the details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children,” said DeJean.

A source of Hollywood Life said that “Brad has ended up receiving more time to care that Angelina wanted”. But all the news coming out of camp Angelina have not been negative. In January 2019, a different source has told the same media (AND) that all the children of Jolie-Pitt are starting to show similar traits to their father, and Angelina could not be more happy about it. “It is heart-warming to think that children acquire some of the outstanding qualities which he has fallen in love with Brad,” said the source.

Picking up the pieces after Brangelina has been difficult, but things seem to calm down a bit. According to some information, the first met in person on two occasions during the weeks leading up to their agreement on shared custody, which can only be a good sign.

