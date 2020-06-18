► Busta Rhymes and Drake a feat : STAY DOWN

There is No promo, there is no communication with the swing with two great heads sound of US, Busta Rhymes and Drake.

They have, however, beautiful and well-recorded sound to stay Down, despite the fact that your record does not have date of today.

In fact, the order of production, to spend was created long before 2013, before the death of the famous producer J. Dilla, in which Busta Rhymes and Drake has raised.

Busta Rhymes would have advanced, on this occasion, in an interview given to the magazine Rolling Stonethis collaboration could appear on the album Nothing was the same Drake in 2013.

Finally, the sound is going to come out today, after a long period of time a little… a desert let’s say, for Busta Rhymes.

Coup marketing ? Real leak ?

Regardless, the sound is heavy, very old-school, in short, allow us to hear from you !

Sarah Z.