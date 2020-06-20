► Travis Scott sued for alleged copyright infringement in the “Highest” in a room.”

The rapper from Houston has faced accusations, on the part of a group of producers, who have introduced a melody, a guitar protected by the rights that the title of ” the most high-in-the-Room “.

Decidedly, Travis Scott has not finished with the setbacks in the courts. After his arrest in 2017 by the police for incitement to riot, he is being sued for plagiarism by 3 producers.

And yet, there was nothing to suggest that he could know of such concerns, especially as the use of melodies composed by other people is a common practice in the middle of the rap. Obviously, it will be difficult to pass this time. And for a good reason, 3 producers Lukas Leth, Benjamin Lasnier and Olivier Bassil claimed the paternity of a sample played on the guitar and a built-in tube-for the success of Travis Scott. They have therefore decided to allocate the rapper from Houston on the court, and their record label, their labels and all of their employees.

How did we get here ?

In the basis, the authors of the complaint does not have the intention of bringing the case before the courts, according to the words of your attorney. Had several times tried to get a response from Travis and his team, but it was in vain.

It is important to know that they had released this song in 2019 and that they had sent to a number of producers of the projects, subject to their consent to the effective use. It is, therefore, without their approval, that the melody is going to be used in the highest-in-the-Room that still works very hard in the world.

Difficult in this case not to see them win, and a part of the pie, the blow Travis Scott that have been generated not less than $ 20 million.