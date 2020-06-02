TV+ dream at the Oscars and hiring Theresa Kang-Lowe, the agent of Alfonso Cuarón

Kim Lee
Seeking to expand its catalog, Apple TV + has just concluded a comprehensive new agreement multi-year with the talented Theresa Kang-Lowe, a measure of the diversity in the world of Hollywood. This last has recently left his position as a partner in the WME to start his own business, Blue Marble Earth Pictures (editor’s note : in reference to the photograph-titled taken by the team of Apollo 17).

Theresa Kang-Lowe is known for discovering young talent, mainly from minority backgrounds. In her new role, she intends to remain focused on its speciality, wanting to focus the power of storytelling. Compared in the current contextshe wants to get closer to the creative process . Returning to the name of his firm, she explains that this photo represents the hope and the beauty. It represents the journey made to understand, while exploring our identity as humans and [en allant au delà des frontières]. I hope to produce stories in keeping with this image.

Beyond that, Theresa Kang-Lowe represents several prestigious clients, including Rice Ahmed, Simon Beaufoy, Damien Chazelle, Deborah Chow, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo Del ToroGillian Flynn, Gal GadotLisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, Lena Waithe and Steve Zaillian. After THR, Alfonso Cuarón, Oscar winner, has already shown the track in his new agency, in the framework of a non-exclusive partnership. The latter would fulfil the dreams of red carpet from Cupertino. Recall that she had missed the nominations this year, with the controversy around The Bankerwhich she had repouosser the output.

