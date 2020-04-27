10 best films, classified according to the rotten tomatoes

Henry Cavill has become one of the stars of the action-the largest and most robust of the planet. After receiving his large break on the Tudors for the BBC, the british actor muscular would continue to receive the iconic role of Superman and cement in the eyes of the public. Although it is primarily known for playing the Man of steel, Cavill has assumed a variety of different roles that have shown his versatility as an actor, his role is the most notable in recent times has been the famous video game and literary character, Geralt of Rivia in The Netflix’s The Witcher.

RELATED: Henry Cavill: top 10 roles, that are classified (according to IMDb)

This article lists the 10 films, the best rated Henry Cavill, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 justice League – 40%

Justice League was the attempt of DC to replicate the commercial and critical success of the MCU by Marvel. Coming out of the back of the Batman v Superman received a disastrous, many had hoped that DC and Warner Brothers would have learned from their mistakes in the DCEU until now.

However, while the film was undoubtedly better than Batman V Superman, this was not a good film at all points of view. Many say that the production is disastrous is because of the poor quality of the film and it is definitely one of the main reasons for the lack of quality of the film.

9 Blood Creek – 43%

Directed by Joel Schumacher of Batman and Robin, Blood Creek 2009 has not been a success, critical or commercial. The plot of the film was based on the fairly unique concept of cults, nazis, vampires and zombies. Although the film is not particularly well known, if you like vampires and nazi zombies, it is worth to be watched.

RELATED: The 10 biggest bombs at the box-office horror 2019 (according to Box Office Mojo)

In addition to Henry Cavill, the film also has the acting talent of Dominic Purcell and Michael Fassbender.

8 sand Castle – 47%

The sand castle of 2017 is a drama Netflix focused on the horrors and struggles of war. The film follows a u.s. navy during the second Gulf war while he and his platoon are trying to build a well in a small village in iraq.

The film is heavily based on the moral difficulties presented by war and conflict. The humanitarian efforts of soldiers to build a well in sharp contrast with the hatred and prejudice that prevailed at the time of the Second Gulf War.

7 Everything works – 50%

Based on a script written in the 1970s and directed by the controversial Woody Allen, Wwhat Works follows a resident of the upper class of New York as he attempts to renounce his earlier life in the higher echelons of society to enjoy a life of greater freedom of spirit .

RELATED: 15 stars who regret working with Woody Allen

The film was not particularly well received by the critics despite the fact that he had a cast solid, including Larry David, Evan Rachel Wood, Conleth Hill, and, of course, Henry Cavill as Randy James.

6 Man of steel – 56%

Man of Steel 2013 was supposed to be the launch pad of the own version of DC universe cinematic Marvel. Although the film is one of the best received to date in the DCEU, it was no doubt a representation controversial Superman. Some fans have objected to the tone dark and austere, as well as the scene in which Superman kills general Zod.

Despite the controversial nature of the film, the performances of Cavill have been praised by fans of the DCEU. Many fans still want Cavill continues to play the super-iconic heroes in future films.

5 The man from U. N. C. L. E. – 67%

The Man from U. N. C. L. E. might be one of the film’s most under-rated of the decade. Although the film is not in any way “ worthy of an Oscar ”, this is a film very entertaining which benefits greatly from the chemistry star Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer.

The film follows Cavill (and an american spy) and Hammer (a soviet spy), because they must work together to unravel a diabolical conspiracy that threatens to end the world.

4 The count of Monte Cristo – 73%

The count of Monte Cristo 2002 was an adaptation of the classic tale of swashbuckling Alexandre Dumas. Although the film has not been particularly imaginative, it remains a delightful film that benefits from its strong cast, including Guy Pearce, Richard Harris and Dagmara Dominczyk.

RELATED: 7 actors who could replace Henry Cavill as Superman

For fans of Henry Cavill, the film is also a must. It shows a young Henry Cavill before receiving his big break as Superman and become the star of the action that we know and love today.

3 star Dust – 77%

Stardust 2007 is a sci-fi adventure visually stunning, with one of the scenarios romantic the most unique and the most pleasant in recent years. Written by Neil Gaiman and featuring a cast of stars, including Ian McKellen (narrator), Robert de Niro, Michelle Pfieffer, Ricky Gervais and Peter O’toole.

The film follows Tristan as he attempts to give a fallen star for the woman he wants to seduce, to discover that the star is a woman named Yvaine. The film is really beautiful and shows Henry Cavill in a role of “pre-superman”.

2 I capture the castle – 79%

Based on the book of the same name, I Capture the Castle follows the teenager Cassandra Mortmain as it struggles to live in an old castle crumbling in the United Kingdom. Although the film was not a financial success, it has been well received by critics, who have praised the film for its strong cast, including Rose Byrne, Bill Nighy and Romola Garai.

The film does a fantastic job in blending the concepts reflected such that the “first love” with humor, making the film incredibly enjoyable.

1 Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 97%

It is not surprising that the film is better noted Henry Cavill is Mission Impossible: Fallout. The series Mission Impossible continues to improve with each film, thereby counteracting the tendency of the curse following.

This installment of the franchise follows Ethan Hunt as he tries to save the world from nuclear annihilation. The film is exhilarating from beginning to end and includes the crazy stunts of Tom Cruise that we all expect of a film “Mission Impossible”. In addition to the representation fantastic Tom Cruise, Ethan Hunt, Cavill is also fantastic in this film and is easily one of the best characters of the franchise.

NEXT: Best action movies of the decade