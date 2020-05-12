10 celebrities who lead a simple and humble life despite their fame and fortune

In the world of the small screen, the big screen or the music, many celebrities forget to keep your feet on land after having reached the celebrity; even most of the time, they behave with arrogance with their supporters, forgetting that it is thanks to them that they can have what they have and be where they are.

However, their life full of luxuries and excesses is likely only a mask and a disguise for their empty on the inside.

Fortunately, there are also many other celebrities that continue to be of the people humble and simple despite their great fame in the artistic world and who dedicate their lives to helping those who need it the most.

Today, we want to applaud these 9 celebrities who have preferred to continue their life the easiest way:

Keanu Reeves:

The fortune of the well-known actor is valued at $ 360 million, and remains one of the favorites of the people. Keanu has been captured in train to buy in stores low-end, using public transport and doing the activities that anyone does. In addition, the actor has a soul so kind that when the first of the saga “the Matrix”, he has donated 85% of its revenue to the team of special effects, costume and design.

“Money is the last thing I can think of. I could live of what I have already done in the centuries to come. “– Keanu Reeves.

2. Mark Zuckerberg:

The creator of the social network the most important of all the time is a person who has decided to lead a life that is completely straightforward, despite a value of $ 72 million.

Mark continues to wear basic clothing, such as t-shirts and sweatshirts, and it also leads to a car Acura because he prefers to have a reliable car than a car flashy and luxurious. His marriage has been a ceremony that was very simple, and during his honeymoon, he was seen enjoying a delicious burger Mc Donalds.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker:

The beautiful actress of “Sex and the City” has chosen to live an ordinary life to convey the value of things to their children. With a fortune of nearly $ 95 million, Sarah Jessica Parker avoids the luxury of travel by private jet, eating in restaurants, and even take his clothes to the laundry room.

Just as she taught her children to earn a living and to save money, she and her family have decided to live in a neighborhood simple in spite of his great fortune.

4. José Mujica:

The former president of Uruguay, lives his life as a normal person despite his position of power. Even during his term, he was appointed one of the presidents of the poorest, valued at approximately $ 1.8 million.

The humble Uruguayan lives in a rural area of Montevideo and gives about 90% of its income to those who need it the most, because it ensures that it does not need more to live a happy life.

5. Jennifer Lawrence:

In addition to being one of the favourite actresses of Hollywood, with a fortune estimated at approximately $ 110 million, Jennifer Lawrence is distinguished from the others for his great charisma and his simplicity.

The beautiful protagonist of “The Hunger Games” lives in a simple apartment and drove a car Volkswagen, preferring to continue his life in the most modest possible, without unnecessary luxury.

“I always feel so lucky, I really didn’t have the time to act like a diva. I was raised to value and respect money. “– he assured.

6. Amancio Ortega:

The creator of the famous clothing brand Zara, is one of the entrepreneurs of the simplest in the world of fashion. His fortune estimated to nearly 75 trillion dollars was not a sufficient reason for taking away someone’s ostentatious and arrogant.

Sometimes, Amancio goes in the factories of his company to work with his great team, who assures him that it is a very simple man who has lunch the same with the rest of the staff.

7. Sergei Brin:

Live in a simple apartment and driving a car hydraulic Prius, it is as well as the creator and president of Google Inc. is perceived. Although it is one of the richest men in the world ($46 billion), Sergei has managed to lead a life quite simple.

8. Warren Buffett:

Warren is another of the entrepreneurs of the simplest in the world. With a fortune of about $ 77 billion, Warren prefers to eat in fast food restaurants such as Mc Donalds, rather than going out to restaurants.

He continues to live in a house that he purchased in 1958 in the company of his family, and he usually buys used cars instead of new cars of recent model.

9. Matthew McConaughey:

The beautiful actor known for several movies romantic comedy, prefers a simple life to a life of luxury. Although he won his first million at the beginning of his artistic career, Matthew was still living in his motorhome, claiming that the large houses require a lot of attention.

Today, the actor is estimated at $ 95 million, but this has not changed his mode of life.

