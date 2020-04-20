10 cult series you can find on Amazon Prime Video

You have time ahead of you ? So why not dive (or dive) in some cult series, that you may not have had the time to watch it in full, or that you want to review for a long time ? Here are 10 cult series, all completed and available on Amazon Prime Video, to get you started in the most enjoyable marathons : the one who is in his living room, since the couch…

Buffy the Vampire slayer – 7 seasons

Legendary series of the 1990s, Buffy Against The Vampires became popular in France in part of the famous Trilogy, Saturday Night. Under its air of B-series for teenagers, with masks of monsters a bit kitsch, lies a series of intelligent and brilliant, was able to address the issues of adolescence like no other.

Conceived by Joss Whedon (also behind Avengers), Buffy and her friends have faced the vampire slayer for 7 seasons, still very catchy, enriched by special episodes absolutely incredible, such as that which takes place in silence, or on the contrary, the one in the form of a musical comedy. There is plenty to laugh, cry, vibrate : in short, Buffy Against the Vampires has all of the perfect range. And as to be confined as a vampire in his crypt, so much to discover it if this is not already done, or plunge for a big dose of nostalgia. Nothing for the generic, already…

Ally McBeal – 5 saisons

Other series of the 1990s, Ally McBeal tells the story of a young lawyer who works in a law firm in Boston, where everyone loves to dance and sing to forget their worries. The cases treated in the series are often echoed in the stories of heart of Ally and her colleagues, but this has especially been the success of the show is the casting flawless (Robert Downey Jr. or Lucy Liu are gone), zany characters, and especially his band-the sound of madness, which allowed him to have a lot of guests. As here, a certain Barry White :

Downton Abbey – 6 seasons

A series to the class so british ! There follows during the six seasons of the life of an aristocratic family and its staff to from home. On a background of class struggle, Downton Abbey is interested in all her characters with care, and is emerging as a series of very pleasant to follow, between the dramas, twists and turns, family stories, historical re-enactments and of course a little malice to the English ! To enjoy with a good cup of tea.

How I Met Your Mother – 9 seasons

For a good laugh in these times a little complicated, what’s better than a good sitcom in america ? Little sister Friendsshe has pricked full of ideas, How I Met Your Mother we follow the adventures of a group of friends crazy in New York, with the plans to dredge incredible of the famous Barney Stinson. If you had dropped the case in the course of the road, here may finally be the opportunity to find out who is the mother of the children of Ted Mosby ! To see VOST preferably, in order to enjoy even more all the replicas cults… “Legend – wait fot it – dary” !

Desperate Housewives – 8 season

No matter where you live, no place on Earth can be worse than Wisteria Lane, the residential area where the project takes place in the plot of Desperate Housewives. It’s simple, every time someone moves in, you can be sure that this person has a terrible secret base hidden children, of murders or kidnappings. The worst neighbors in the world ? Without a doubt. At least, we don’t miss a minute with Susan, Lynette, Bree and Gabriella, four funny ladies who will go through all the states and all the emotions. The spectators also.

Dawson – 6 seasons

As Buffy Against The Vampireshere is another series that starts in high school, but in an atmosphere much different. The demons of Dawson, are more the kind of the consumed from the inside, and to want to challenge him to karate in a cemetery…A series with so many love triangles that it can review its geometry, and that focuses above all on the emotions, saving nothing of its protagonists. But do you know if Joey ends up with Dawson or Pacey ? This may be the time to discover it. And then there is no need to say, we knew how to make generic in the 1990s. “I dont’ want to wait” :

The Shield – 7 seasons

A little bit of muscles in this selection, with The Shielda detective series where the atmosphere is not really as relaxed as in Colombo. The inspector Vic Mackey (the name alone, a whole program), has its method property to him to keep order in Los Angeles within a clamping gang of shock. Brutality, corruption, and even murder, the guy does clearly not with the back of the teaspoon. But it works, with a series of ultra-efficient, and punch, served by a cast impeccable.

Prison Break – 5 seasons

Before La Casa de Papel and El Profesor, there was Prison Break and Michael Scofield. The story of a man who made stop on purpose to join his brother in prison and help him escape. How ? It is quite simply a genius, who has tattooed the plans of the prison on the body. It is a little – much – no matter what, but it is effective during a first season where there are cliffhangers in all the corners. Then, it becomes a bit – even more – no matter what, but it can be pretty funny to see how far the writers have been able to go… And then, nothing for this generic French, you have the time, right ?

The Big Bang Theory – 12 seasons

For a good laugh, The Big Bang Theory ended in style last year. In the purest style of the sitcom, where everyone is a neighbor and/or roommate, the peculiarity of The Big Bang Theory is of interest to a band of geeks, for which social relations are complicated. In particular, for the now cult Sheldon Cooper. 12 seasons, or nearly so, season 12 is displayed on VPA, but not yet available) of laughter, jokes about super-heroes, references to Star Wars and complex love stories between Leonard and Penny. The series an ideal place to relax with a good shot.

Sons of Anarchy – 7 seasons

A small trip by bike to escape a little of the containment ? Embark with the Sons of Anarchy, bikers with a big heart as long as they do not bother. But good, as they are the weapons traffic and other nonsense, there are always people who just try to put sticks in the roads. And that, we do not like too much, when it rolls up in a Harley Davidson. Behind it’s like a big mechanical, the series takes the time to develop its characters, notammment Jax, the hero, and manages to embark the spectators thanks to the spirit of the clan and the respect imposed by this band of criminals in leather.

So here are 10 cult series and completed, in which you can (re)dive with passion, since they are all available on Amazon Prime Video, which is available for your box SFR.

Source : Amazon Prime Video