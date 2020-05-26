10 exciting films that you will want to add to your watch list

With its large selection of movie titles, Netflix is still one of the streaming services the most popular. And this summer, the streamer adds a ton of new content and exciting in its catalogue. Silence of the Lambs, Cape Fear, here are 10 exciting films still to come on Netflix in June.

‘The silence of the lambs’

Often hailed as one of the best movies of all time, The Silence of the Lambs follows the story of Dr. Hannibal Rising (Anthony Hopkins), a serial killer and cannibal in balance, intelligent and terrifying, which helps agent rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) find another murderer freedom. The film was acclaimed by critics, and won five of the highest awards of the Oscars, including best film, best actor and best actress.

You can add the Silence of The lambs to your watch list Netflix on the 1st of June.

“Cape Fear”

The thriller by Martin Scorcese in 1991, Cape Fear, tells the story of a lawyer whose family is stalked by a dangerous sex offender, he was put in prison. The Oscar-nominated film presents a distribution star including Robert DeNiro, Gregory Peck, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

Cape Fear arrives on Netflix on the 1st of June.

“E. T. The extraterrestrial’

The classic Steven Spielberg in 1982, E. T. The extra-terrestrial is centered around a boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas) who becomes the best friend of an alien stranded on Earth. The film is one of the biggest successes of all time and starring Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace and Michael McNaughton.

E. T. The extra-terrestrial arrives on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘Patrol the area’

The action film science fiction-1997, Starship Troopers follows a group of young military recruits who are trained to fight an alien race that looks like an insect. The film stars Niel Patrick Harris, Denise Richards and Casper Van Deen.

Starship Troopers arrives on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘The boy’

The horror film of 2016, The Boy, tells the story of a doll named Brahm who is raised as a son after a couple was found in their new home. When they get out of the city, they hire a nanny to take care of the doll, but she discovers that Brahm is more of a force sinister than she thought. The film stars Rupert Evans and Lauren Cohan.

The Boy will be available on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘Tornado’

The movie Twister, which was nominated for an Oscar in 1996, follows a group of hunters of storms that meet a series of tornadoes, fatal in Oklahoma. The cast starred includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Twister arrives on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘V for Vendetta’

Based on a series of DC comics / Vertigo, V for Vendetta is a thriller, dystopian centered on a freedom fighter called V who is on the point of starting a revolution. The film stars Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving and Stephen Rea.

V for Vendetta will be available for streaming on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘Zodiac’

The psychological thriller of 2007, Zodiac, tells the story of the hunt for a murderer. The Zodiac was a serial killer who left clues and taunted the police during his assassination in the 60’s and 70’s. The film critically acclaimed starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

You can find Zodiac on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘Priest’

Based on the comics Korean of the same name, Priest is set in a dark world where vampires and humans are in war for centuries. When the warrior priest (Paul Bettany) discovers that his niece (Lily Collins) is taken by vampires, he comes out of the shadows to retrieve it. Karl Urban also plays in this horror film of 2011.

Priest arrives on Netflix on the 1st of June.

‘Skies dark’

The horror movie of 2013, Dark Skies tells the story of a young family who begins to experience strange phenomena with one of their young sons. As the danger becomes more and more deadly, they discover that a force sinister is in play. The film stars Kerri Russell, Josh Hamilton and J. K. Simmons.

You can add Dark Skies to your queue Netflix on June 22.