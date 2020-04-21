10 films full of adrenaline perfect for containment !

In the mood for a little action, sweat and dust during your confinement ? Look no further, you will find everything you need on OCS.

During this period of confinement, the whole world is faced with the same problem : finding what to do with his days, but also of his evenings. To counter the boredom, we are all glad to have access to many platforms of streaming, which offers us an incredible catalogue of films and series of all kinds. However, such an offer is not without consequence, and it is sometimes complicated to sort from among all available titles, to know what to look at without being disappointed. Fortunately, you can count on us to provide you with some selections to be avoided, as we shall do below, with 10 action films not to be missed if you are a subscriber to OCS. It is gone !

The lies of State

In this thriller, spy thriller, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a journalist, were wounded during the war in Iraq, and who is recruited by the CIA to track down a terrorist in Jordan. To carry out this mission, he will have to ally with a former CIA agent and intelligence chief jordanian, which will also reserve a few surprises. An excellent film, well put together end-to-end, in the tradition of the best works of Ridley Scott.

Mission : Impossible Mission : Impossible

Excellent remake of the series of the same name, Mission : Impossible is the first installment of a saga that has extended since then to the cinema, to the delight of its main performer, Tom Cruise. With its complex scenario and effective, the director Brian de Palma manages to build a story punctuated, the waterfalls more spectacular than the others. A must of the genre !

Kill Bill : Volume 1 and 2

Full wedding ceremony in a desert, the mercenaries surarmés burst in during the ceremony and kill all the guests. The bride, that individuals have thought dead, wakes up from her coma, 4 years later, and is determined to do battle with those who have made it. Kill Bill is a key work of Quentin Tarantino, even for those who are not specifically fans of the filmmaker.

No Pain No Gain

If you like the films of Michael Bay, as the saga of the Transformers or other hits such as Bad Boys or Armageddon, then you’ll love necessarily No pain No Gain, as some consider it to be one of his best films.

The program ? A production supercharged that puts the scene in amazing Dwayne Johnson, in a duo with the no-less-impressive Mark Wahlberg. Fans of explosions of all kinds and fights to the fist, you can go there with closed eyes.

The hunt for Red October

During the 90s, the film also has known its hours of glory with magnificent productions, which is undoubtedly part of the hunt for Red October, provided that love of war films and the scenarios a little sewn in advance. However, with Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin at the controls, we can not sulk our pleasure.

Creepy

If you’re curious, and for once, you would do well to see a film of asian origin, so do not hesitate, and sit comfortably in front of Creepy. Production in south korea to 2019, his script manages the amazing feat of combining the zombie outbreak and historical context of Korea. With his fights, those squared and its magnificent art direction, you’re dealing with the great cinema of spectacle.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Output in 2019, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is the last film directed by Quentin Tarantino, with a cast 5-star consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

This film is particularly addressed to moviegoers experts of the films of the 60s to the 80s.

The filmmaker is based on actual events, as the case of Manson, to reinvent its sauce. A great success story not to be missed !

The Jackal

If you like Bruce Willis, then do you a little session cinema with The Jackal. Action-packed and testosterone, this action film, typical of the years 90, you will have a good time, even if you don’t have to wait at a scenario very intellectual. Ideal to kill time a few hours, you will still need to put your brain in the closet to appreciate the whole.

‘71

Completed in 2014, ’71 tells the story of a conflict in Belfast, in 1971, therefore, which degenerates into civil war. If you like war movies, then you will inevitably be swept away by this original work, with which it is impossible to get bored. The tension is present from the beginning to the end, and the city streets are rapidly becoming hostile even to the viewer. A real nugget !

A Night in Hell

Film flagship the main rival of Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, A Night in Hell presents the mad run of two criminals completely crazy and bloodthirsty, which end up in a bar near the mexican border, where they would have clearly preferred to never set foot in it. The menu of this movie crazy ? Blood and dead bodies and vampires. Impossible to get bored !