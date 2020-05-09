10 films to (re)do with Emma Stone

Cinema and Docu

Of Easy Girl to The The LandEmma Stone has come a long way. On the occasion of its thirtieth anniversary, a look back at 10 films that have marked his career.

While she burst onto the small screen in Maniacthe new nugget of Netflix, alongside Jonah Hill, Emma Stone is mentioned among the potential appointments at the upcoming Oscars for his role in The Favourite. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos in particular known for The Lobsterthis film tells at the beginning of the Eighteenth century, the power struggles between several women of the court during the reign of the british queen Anne Stuart. But in the meantime its output, at the end of November in the United States, here are 10 films that trace the career now the cult of the actress Emma Stone.

Welcome to Zombieland (2009)

Alongside Jesse Eisenberg chicken and Woody Harrelson the hunter who fears nothing and no one (even Bill Murray), Emma Stone must survive in a world infested with zombies. With its quirky and humorous, Welcome to Zombieland detaches from the label of ” yet another zombie film “… in any case for the time. Nearly ten years after the first installment, the cast of the original piles up again for a sequel. Verdict in October 2019.

Easy Girl (2010)

Yes, Emma Stone is also passed through the box ” teen movie “. In Easy Girlthe actress, aged then 22 years of age embodies Olive Penderghast, a young high school girl who makes believe to his entire school that she lost her virginity. A rumor that will make it popular, but also the victim of daily insults. With this guilty pleasure to the false areas of Mean GirlsEmma Stone gets a nomination for the Golden Globes in 2011 in the category ” Best actress in a comedy “.

The Color of the Feelings (2011)

After several comedies, Emma Stone goes to the top speed and 2011 will be the year of the consecration. Alongside Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer (Oscar-winning), the actress interprets in The Color of Feelings a journalist in the early 60s who wants to write a book bringing together the testimonies of the domestic black-americans about their rich employers white. If the audience and the critics have welcomed the film with the filmmaker Tate Taylor at the time of its release, some criticize him all the same, give the star a ” savior white “.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love marks the beginning of a great story of friendship between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, collected a few years later in the famous The The Land Damien Chazelle. If, for this first collaboration, the result is rather stereotypical, this romantic comedy leans rather towards success thanks to a casting to be effective. With a Emma Stone endearing, a Julianne Moore and touching the complicity palpable between Steve Carell and Ryan Golsing, Crazy, Stupid, Love like, despite its flaws.

Gangster Squad (2012)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are already a year later, on the set of Gangster Squadon the mafia of Los Angeles, led by the godfather Mickey Cohen and assisted by the police and corrupt politicians. Only a brigade unofficial of the LAPD, headed by John O’mara (Josh Brolin) and Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling), will attempt to destroy the empire of Cohen.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Become a star (re)known world-wide, Emma Stone attracts all the big producers of Hollywood and get a role in The Amazing Spider-Man. She then meets the man who would become her companion until October 2015, Andrew Garfield.

Magic In The Moonlight (2014)

Emma Stone then becomes the new muse of Woody Allen in Magic in the Moonlight, a deep dive into the roaring twenties where she portrayed a young spiritualist suspected of swindling and robbing of the rich families of the French Rivera. Colin Firth, a magician and illusionist professional English attempts to unmask it.

Birdman (2014)

Best film, best director, best cinematography and best original screenplay at the 87th academy awards ceremony in 2015. Birdman the famous Alejandro González Iñárritu is a real success. Emma Stone plays the daughter of an actor once famous for playing a superhero, played by Michael Keaton, who is trying to regain its fame by amount a Broadway show. A remarkable performance which earned him an Oscar nomination.

The Man irrational (2015)

In The Man irrational, Emma Stone finds Woody Allen in a cynical comedy where the actress interprets a student who succumbs to the charm of a mysterious and tortured his philosophy professor Joaquin Phoenix, a man devastated emotionally, who has lost all joy of living. It is a desire to murder which will come out of his lethargy.

La La Land (2016)

It is with a musical comedy like no other as Emma Stone signs her greatest role : an actress to become that serves coffee between two hearings. In Los Angeles, she met a passionate lover of jazz who plays the piano in clubs. Both bank failures and are far from the dream life that they aspire. These two lovers artists are evolving at the same time as the seasons, but their road to success will gradually separate. The The Land receives a record seven awards at the Golden Globes, before receiving six awards out of fourteen nominations for the Oscars of 2017, including the best director for Damien Chazelle and best actress for Emma Stone, but not one for best film awarded finally to Moonlight after a blunder of monumental Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.