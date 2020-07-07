10 hairstyles eye-catching star!

By Morin celebrates its anniversary in this Tuesday, July 7!

To commemorate this special day, we dipped back into our archives to bring you 10 hairstyles memorable of the beautiful venue!

Since its approval Double Occupancy in 2006, the star has tried a myriad of different looks!

Here are the 10 hairstyles of the more eye-catching by Morin…

Platinum Blonde

In 2012, the Syrup was covering the red carpet for the tv. Then, she had blonde hair platinum!

Brunette with a toupet

Official page of Facebook of Mariepier Morin

By Morin has adopted the broad nerve in the fall of 2013. This retro look, it came out great!

Ponytail lisa

During the much Music Video Awards in the year 2016, the multitude of stars in the red carpet wearing a pink dress. To go with your outfit, she opts for a ponytail very smooth and sophisticated in her brown hair.

The “Wet Look”

In your photo of the official campaign of Noeudvembre 2015, By Morin labeled as the “Wet Look” to perfection!

A hairdress wet effect, that from then on the time of photo sessions for magazines.

The square is very short

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

By Morin took everyone by surprise at the end of the summer of 2019, revealing his new boss! She decided to cut her long hair to just below his chin and dye it very dark brown.

The princess of the modern times

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

During a promotional event of the film The Fall of the American Empire in Paris, in February 2018, By Morin appears in front of the cameras with a look of a princess!

Her long hair vagués were partially retained by a multitude of metal strips.

A hairstyle sophisticated

Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Classics

The TIFF 2018, the army and the actress seems to be inspired by Natalie Portman in Black Swan and has opted for an elegant chignon, smooth and tight.

The Glamour Of Hollywood

Karine Paradis/enVedette.ca

All heads turned to the arrival of By Morin on the red carpet of the Gala Artis 2017!

With his splendid dress of fishing, and his long curls châtaines with golden highlights placed on the side, the star was awesome!

The look bouffant of the 60s

Is this a movie icon of the 60s ? No, it is By Morin!

This look with cuff of inspiration” of the sixties “has been done for your photo session for the magazine Dress to Kill a couple of years ago.

The big blonde locks

The change of the head of the most recent By Morin : big blonde locks in a brunette hair!

This trend is straight out of the decade of 2000, is back with a vengeance and the facilitator was the first star in quebec to adopt it!

