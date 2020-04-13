10 homes of the players… where to spend a “good” containment

Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you, on an original idea by Fadeaway World revisited by our care, 10 homes of players in that you might burst. Or not.
The house of nerds
J. R Smith
Dennis Rodman
Gilbert Arenas
Lance Stephenson
Nick Young
JaVale McGee
Items offered : chicha, automatic weapons and booze
The home of the Banana Boat
LeBron James
Dwyane Wade
Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul
Chris Bosh
Objects offered : a swimming pool, tacos, and Derrick Jones, Jr (D-Wade)
The home of the fashionistas
James Harden
Kyrie Irving
Russell Westbrook
Tracy McGrady
Allen Iverson
Kevin Durant
Objects offered : a pole for selfies, an account Tik Tok with 1 million subscribers, and makeup
The house of the Big Men
Shaquille O’neal
Kevin Garnett
Dwigh Howard
Tim Duncan
Joel Embiid
Tacko Fall
Objects offered : the shoulders, the dictionary for the perfect trash-talker, and bricks
The home of the Dream Team
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Charles Barkley
Objects offered : Chuck Daly, the national team of Angola and cigars
The house of the sniper
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Damian Lillard
Ray Allen
Reggie Miller
Objects offered : a Play Station 4, Call of Duty, and Ben Simmons
The house busts
Darko Milicic
Anthony Bennett
Kwame Brown
Greg Oden
Michael Olowokandi
Sam Bowie
Objects offered : a book, ” basketball for dummies “, a poster of LeBron James and anti-depressants
The house of Ball
LaVar Ball
Lonzo Ball
LaMelo Ball
LiAngelo Ball
Objects offered : modesty, ear plugs and a boxing ring
The house of teenagers
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young
Tyler Herro
Objects offered : whisky, a DJ set 24/24 and merguez
The house of Angels (the real ones)
Kobe Bryant
Pete Maravich
John Havlicek
Moses Malone
Wilt Chamberlain
David Stern
Objects offered : beers, legendary stories, and a damn good couch
So, what house do you choose ?