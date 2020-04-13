10 homes of the players… where to spend a “good” containment

Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you, on an original idea by Fadeaway World revisited by our care, 10 homes of players in that you might burst. Or not.

The house of nerds

J. R Smith

Dennis Rodman

Gilbert Arenas

Lance Stephenson

Nick Young

JaVale McGee

Items offered : chicha, automatic weapons and booze

(credit : DR)

The home of the Banana Boat

LeBron James

Dwyane Wade

Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul

Chris Bosh

Objects offered : a swimming pool, tacos, and Derrick Jones, Jr (D-Wade)

(credit : DR)

The home of the fashionistas

James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook

Tracy McGrady

Allen Iverson

Kevin Durant

Objects offered : a pole for selfies, an account Tik Tok with 1 million subscribers, and makeup

(credit : DR)

The house of the Big Men

Shaquille O’neal

Kevin Garnett

Dwigh Howard

Tim Duncan

Joel Embiid

Tacko Fall

Objects offered : the shoulders, the dictionary for the perfect trash-talker, and bricks

(credit : DR)

The home of the Dream Team

Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen

Larry Bird

Magic Johnson

Charles Barkley

Objects offered : Chuck Daly, the national team of Angola and cigars

(credit : DR)

The house of the sniper

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Damian Lillard

Ray Allen

Reggie Miller

Objects offered : a Play Station 4, Call of Duty, and Ben Simmons

(credit : DR)

The house busts

Darko Milicic

Anthony Bennett

Kwame Brown

Greg Oden

Michael Olowokandi

Sam Bowie

Objects offered : a book, ” basketball for dummies “, a poster of LeBron James and anti-depressants

(credit : DR)

The house of Ball

LaVar Ball

Lonzo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball

Objects offered : modesty, ear plugs and a boxing ring

(credit : DR)

The house of teenagers

Luka Doncic

Ja Morant

Zion Williamson

Trae Young

Tyler Herro

Objects offered : whisky, a DJ set 24/24 and merguez

(credit : ESPN)

The house of Angels (the real ones)

Kobe Bryant

Pete Maravich

John Havlicek

Moses Malone

Wilt Chamberlain

David Stern

Objects offered : beers, legendary stories, and a damn good couch

(credit : Noah Graham)

So, what house do you choose ?