10 homes of the players… where to spend a “good” containment

James Reno
Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you, on an original idea by Fadeaway World revisited by our care, 10 homes of players in that you might burst. Or not.

The house of nerds

J. R Smith
Dennis Rodman
Gilbert Arenas
Lance Stephenson
Nick Young
JaVale McGee

Items offered : chicha, automatic weapons and booze

The home of the Banana Boat

LeBron James
Dwyane Wade
Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul
Chris Bosh

Objects offered : a swimming pool, tacos, and Derrick Jones, Jr (D-Wade)

Dwyane Wade will one day join LeBron James at the famous
The home of the fashionistas

James Harden
Kyrie Irving
Russell Westbrook
Tracy McGrady
Allen Iverson
Kevin Durant

Objects offered : a pole for selfies, an account Tik Tok with 1 million subscribers, and makeup

russell westbrook press conference thunder
The house of the Big Men

Shaquille O’neal
Kevin Garnett
Dwigh Howard
Tim Duncan
Joel Embiid
Tacko Fall

Objects offered : the shoulders, the dictionary for the perfect trash-talker, and bricks

Shaquille O'neal in the jersey of the Orlando Magic.
The home of the Dream Team

Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Charles Barkley

Objects offered : Chuck Daly, the national team of Angola and cigars

The players of the Dream Team of 1992 did they have after Magic Johnson ?
The house of the sniper

Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Damian Lillard
Ray Allen
Reggie Miller

Objects offered : a Play Station 4, Call of Duty, and Ben Simmons

The house busts

Darko Milicic
Anthony Bennett
Kwame Brown
Greg Oden
Michael Olowokandi
Sam Bowie

Objects offered : a book, ” basketball for dummies “, a poster of LeBron James and anti-depressants

The house of Ball

LaVar Ball
Lonzo Ball
LaMelo Ball
LiAngelo Ball

Objects offered : modesty, ear plugs and a boxing ring

Lonzo LaVar Ball
The house of teenagers

Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Trae Young
Tyler Herro

Objects offered : whisky, a DJ set 24/24 and merguez

Luka Doncic evening alcohol miami annual AA
The house of Angels (the real ones)

Kobe Bryant
Pete Maravich
John Havlicek
Moses Malone
Wilt Chamberlain
David Stern

Objects offered : beers, legendary stories, and a damn good couch

Kobe Bryant of the Lakers
So, what house do you choose ?



