10 Hot Photos of Kate Upton That Will Make You Crazy

The ‘Sports Illustrated’ model became a mother for the first time in November 2018. She is raising little Genevieve with her husband Justin Verlander and is apparently quite strict with herself. In an interview with People, she said: “The greatest mom-shamer is me. We always try to do our best and that’s why I like to talk about it. We all try to do our best and we have to support each other in this attempt. You always end up failing something, then you just have to take a break. You know that you are doing your best and always will. Don’t get too much on. “
Kate wants to be a role model for her daughter. Since birth, the model’s view of the world has changed, especially in relation to climate change. Since then, the model has been increasingly committed to projects that invest in combating climate change – not least because Kate wants to help improve the planet for “future generations”. In an interview with Vogue, the blonde beauty said a while ago: “Becoming a mother has changed me in every aspect of my life, so I definitely see that it will change which projects I will be involved in in the future. Everything I do, I want to do for you. I want to do everything in my power to leave the earth in the best possible condition for you and future generations. ”
