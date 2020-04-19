10 houses of players where to pass a “good” containment (continued)

Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you 10 new houses of players in that you might burst. Or not.

This article is the second issue of our little chronicle improvised. If you missed the first part, you can discover the first 10 homes in this article.

The house of the rappers

Damian Lillard

Mavin Bagley

Allen Iverson

DeMar DeRozan

Shaquille O’neal

Items offered : Drake, Snoop Dogg and Tony Parker (balance balance balance toi)

The house of vegetarian

Kyrie Irving

Jahlil Okafor

Damian Lillard

JaVale McGee

Michael Porter Jr

Al Jefferson

Objects offered : a garden, a barbecue, and steaks, soy

The house of the great wounded

Paul George

Gordon Hayward

Victor Oladipo

Derrick Rose

Kevin Durant

DeMarcus Cousins

Objects offered : crutches, a bench and a good old game of cards

The house of trash-talkers

Larry Bird

Michael Jordan

Kevin Garnett

Gary Payton

Kobe Bryant

Reggie Miller

Objects offered : chairs, placards, numbered from 0 to 10 (style Dunk Contest) and their best stories of trash-talking to break

The house of geeks

Ben Simmons

Karl Anthony Towns

Devin Booker

Derrick Jones Jr

Anthony Davis

Objects offered : the facial acne, a Game Cube and play Mario Kart

The house of broken hearts

Blake Griffin

Jordan Clarkson

Lamar Odom

Khris Humpries

Chandler Parsons

James Harden

Objects offered : Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (for better understand, you can read this article)

The house of GOATs

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wilt Chamberlain

Larry Bird

Objects offered : chips, beer, and Alex Caruso

The home of the fighters

Kendrick Perkins

Jermaine O’neal

Metta World Peace

Bill Laimbeer

Charles Barkley

Rasheed Wallace

Objects offered : a referee in MMA, in a cage, and James Johnson (the most dangerous man in the leaguegoing to test in combat

The house of Kevin

Kevin G.

Kevin L.

Kevin D.

Kevin J.

Kevin M.

In this house, not of objects offered.

Go rather on a small game : you need to find out which are the “Kevin” in question. Little hint : they are a 5 all-time which would break many opponents. Answer in this article.

The house of the insiders

Adrian Wojnarowski

Shams Charania

Zach Lowe

Chris Haynes

Marc Stein

Marc J. Spears

Objects offered : the best kept secret in the league, their numbers in order to get all the info before-first after the containment, and Paul Pierce (to laugh a bit with his predictions slammed)

So, what house do you choose ?