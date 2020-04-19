10 houses of players where to pass a “good” containment (continued)

Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you 10 new houses of players in that you might burst. Or not.

This article is the second issue of our little chronicle improvised. If you missed the first part, you can discover the first 10 homes in this article.

The house of the rappers

Damian Lillard
Mavin Bagley
Allen Iverson
DeMar DeRozan
Shaquille O’neal

Items offered : Drake, Snoop Dogg and Tony Parker (balance balance balance toi)

Damian Lillard will give a concert during the ALl-Star Weekend
(credit : Clutchpoints/DR)

The house of vegetarian

Kyrie Irving
Jahlil Okafor
Damian Lillard
JaVale McGee
Michael Porter Jr
Al Jefferson

Objects offered : a garden, a barbecue, and steaks, soy

(credit : DR)

The house of the great wounded

Paul George
Gordon Hayward
Victor Oladipo
Derrick Rose
Kevin Durant
DeMarcus Cousins

Objects offered : crutches, a bench and a good old game of cards

kevin durant kd injury
(credit : Tannen Maury)

The house of trash-talkers

Larry Bird
Michael Jordan
Kevin Garnett
Gary Payton
Kobe Bryant
Reggie Miller

Objects offered : chairs, placards, numbered from 0 to 10 (style Dunk Contest) and their best stories of trash-talking to break

Michael Jordan and Gary Payton in full trashtalk
(credit : The Undisputed)

The house of geeks

Ben Simmons
Karl Anthony Towns
Devin Booker
Derrick Jones Jr
Anthony Davis

Objects offered : the facial acne, a Game Cube and play Mario Kart

Ben Simmons full part of Call Of Duty in its space dedicated to gaming
(credit : Jonathan Pushnik)

The house of broken hearts

Blake Griffin
Jordan Clarkson
Lamar Odom
Khris Humpries
Chandler Parsons
James Harden

Objects offered : Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (for better understand, you can read this article)

(credit : DR)

The house of GOATs

Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain
Larry Bird

Objects offered : chips, beer, and Alex Caruso

The rookies respond to the debate on the GOAT
(credit : DR)

The home of the fighters

Kendrick Perkins
Jermaine O’neal
Metta World Peace
Bill Laimbeer
Charles Barkley
Rasheed Wallace

Objects offered : a referee in MMA, in a cage, and James Johnson (the most dangerous man in the leaguegoing to test in combat

(credit : DR)

The house of Kevin

Kevin G.
Kevin L.
Kevin D.
Kevin J.
Kevin M.

In this house, not of objects offered.
Go rather on a small game : you need to find out which are the “Kevin” in question. Little hint : they are a 5 all-time which would break many opponents. Answer in this article.

kevin garnett with the wolves
(credit : Nathaniel S. Butler)

The house of the insiders

Adrian Wojnarowski
Shams Charania
Zach Lowe
Chris Haynes
Marc Stein
Marc J. Spears

Objects offered : the best kept secret in the league, their numbers in order to get all the info before-first after the containment, and Paul Pierce (to laugh a bit with his predictions slammed)

(credit : Noah Graham)

To see 10 additional homes (the nerds, teenagers, fashionistas…)

So, what house do you choose ?



