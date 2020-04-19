10 houses of players where to pass a “good” containment (continued)

Because any good confinement requires to regroup with the right people, we offer you 10 new houses of players in that you might burst. Or not.
This article is the second issue of our little chronicle improvised. If you missed the first part, you can discover the first 10 homes in this article.
The house of the rappers
Damian Lillard
Mavin Bagley
Allen Iverson
DeMar DeRozan
Shaquille O’neal
Items offered : Drake, Snoop Dogg and Tony Parker (balance balance balance toi)
The house of vegetarian
Kyrie Irving
Jahlil Okafor
Damian Lillard
JaVale McGee
Michael Porter Jr
Al Jefferson
Objects offered : a garden, a barbecue, and steaks, soy
The house of the great wounded
Paul George
Gordon Hayward
Victor Oladipo
Derrick Rose
Kevin Durant
DeMarcus Cousins
Objects offered : crutches, a bench and a good old game of cards
The house of trash-talkers
Larry Bird
Michael Jordan
Kevin Garnett
Gary Payton
Kobe Bryant
Reggie Miller
Objects offered : chairs, placards, numbered from 0 to 10 (style Dunk Contest) and their best stories of trash-talking to break
The house of geeks
Ben Simmons
Karl Anthony Towns
Devin Booker
Derrick Jones Jr
Anthony Davis
Objects offered : the facial acne, a Game Cube and play Mario Kart
The house of broken hearts
Blake Griffin
Jordan Clarkson
Lamar Odom
Khris Humpries
Chandler Parsons
James Harden
Objects offered : Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (for better understand, you can read this article)
The house of GOATs
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain
Larry Bird
Objects offered : chips, beer, and Alex Caruso
The home of the fighters
Kendrick Perkins
Jermaine O’neal
Metta World Peace
Bill Laimbeer
Charles Barkley
Rasheed Wallace
Objects offered : a referee in MMA, in a cage, and James Johnson (the most dangerous man in the leaguegoing to test in combat
The house of Kevin
Kevin G.
Kevin L.
Kevin D.
Kevin J.
Kevin M.
In this house, not of objects offered.
Go rather on a small game : you need to find out which are the “Kevin” in question. Little hint : they are a 5 all-time which would break many opponents. Answer in this article.
The house of the insiders
Adrian Wojnarowski
Shams Charania
Zach Lowe
Chris Haynes
Marc Stein
Marc J. Spears
Objects offered : the best kept secret in the league, their numbers in order to get all the info before-first after the containment, and Paul Pierce (to laugh a bit with his predictions slammed)
To see 10 additional homes (the nerds, teenagers, fashionistas…)
So, what house do you choose ?