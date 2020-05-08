10 looks most sexy on the red carpet

Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston! The star is now celebrating its 51 years on February 11!

Actress, producer, feminist, fashion icon… there is no doubt, in the more than 20-year career, Jennifer has marked the lives of many.

To celebrate this special day, let’s review the 10 styles in the most sexy of the featured on various red carpets!

People’s Choice Awards in 2001

Jennifer Aniston

Ron Galella, Ltd. – Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards in 2004

Jennifer Aniston

Carlo Allegri – Getty Images

Women In Film in 2009
Jennifer Aniston

Jeffrey Mayer Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards 2010
Jennifer Aniston

Steve Granitz – Getty Images

Oscars 2015

Jennifer Aniston

Jason Merritt/TERM – Getty Images

SAG Awards 2015
Jennifer Aniston

Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

Critics ‘ Choice Awards 2015

Jennifer Aniston

C Flanigan – Getty Images

After-party of the Oscars in 2017
Jennifer Aniston

JB Lacroix Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards in 2020
Jennifer Aniston

Steve Granitz – Getty Images

SAG Awards in 2020
Jennifer Aniston

Frederic J. Brown – Getty Images

