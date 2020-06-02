10 most beautiful meal of cinema that will make your mouth water – JAPANFM

You may not be able to taste or feel the food in the

films, but this does not mean that you will not put the water to the mouth. This is not all, it is

there for if!

The food is used to communicate with the viewer. This means

the relationship between the characters, it sets a scene, it reveals something about the

character that you don’t get what they say or do.

The food is at the centre of the way people live their lives, and

this is also reflected in the movies.

This is a simple pizza, a milkshake in style, or even a beautiful

feast, there are hundreds of movie scenes that will make you flip

your cookbooks with Netflix or running to the nearest restaurant when

you walk out of the cinema.

You hope that a movie called Chef to throw a good

scenes of food. And you will not be disappointed! The comedy has a serious A-list

cameos including Robert Downey Jr, Dustin Hoffman and Scarlett Johansson. But

it is the protagonist Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) who steals the show… or

least its food.

Leaving his work at high pressure into a restaurant, Casper takes a food truck

on the road to rediscover his love of cooking and find his family

together. Although he has worked in restaurants all the time, it is rather

flat humble that attracts attention in-Chief.

Make a sandwich toasted on a background of Lucky

Man Courtney John, we could almost feel the cheese melt on the hot plate. Although at the beginning it looks like a restaurant kitchen, dad prepares in fact the breakfast for her

son. How it does not burn the mouth after it is out of the grill is a mystery…