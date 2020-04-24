10 movies that have warned humanity not to play with mother Nature

By
James Reno
-
0
29


films on the nature

Jane Goodall is a primatologist most famous in the world and a lover of nature. She knows a thing or two about the trade in monkeys. Goodall thinks that COVID-19 is a by-product of our “defiance of nature”. This comes as no surprise to the horror moviegoers as we. As we have learned over decades of cinema, you must respect your Mama Earth or other.

The revenge of nature has been the subject of tons of movies. Some were shy, others bloody and a few were masterpieces. Humanity has fought mutants, crazy animals, and even the principle of life itself. The big problem is that we have always been monsters. Once again, no surprise. Humans are the worst! Seriously, have you ever seen a reality tv show or a discharge? On April 22, 2020, it is the 50th Day of the Earth. Since you can’t be in nature because we have broken the world, here are 10 films where mother Nature did her best impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Cover Photo; Paramount Pictures

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control to CDC.gov or the world health Organization to Who.int for the latest information on coronavirus, and discover what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.



Related Post:  Ronaldinho. we impose conditions to play football in jail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here