10 movies that have warned humanity not to play with mother Nature

Jane Goodall is a primatologist most famous in the world and a lover of nature. She knows a thing or two about the trade in monkeys. Goodall thinks that COVID-19 is a by-product of our “defiance of nature”. This comes as no surprise to the horror moviegoers as we. As we have learned over decades of cinema, you must respect your Mama Earth or other.

The revenge of nature has been the subject of tons of movies. Some were shy, others bloody and a few were masterpieces. Humanity has fought mutants, crazy animals, and even the principle of life itself. The big problem is that we have always been monsters. Once again, no surprise. Humans are the worst! Seriously, have you ever seen a reality tv show or a discharge? On April 22, 2020, it is the 50th Day of the Earth. Since you can’t be in nature because we have broken the world, here are 10 films where mother Nature did her best impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

‘Annihilation’ (2018) In Annihilationthe principle of life itself is the great evil, the more this disgusting thing skull-parrot-bear. Yet, compared to some of the other films on this list, we would choose an alien-goo Oscar Issac, rather than a rape Leslie Nielsen any day.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015) Mad Max: Fury Road has done something almost impossible: to do a restart as good, if not better than the original. Hurricane dusty to the wastelands barren and the children mutants, the vision of this film on the future is both terrifying and beautiful.

‘The Bay’ (2012) Hackers fake documentaries can talk all they want, but The Bay is one of the film’s most horrific for this list. Not only has the film sea slugs mutant super-coarse, but also a government incompetent, which does not respond.

“The last winter” (2006) This jewel under-estimated, follows a team of drillers, petroleum and ecologists who find themselves trapped in the tundra in sterile of Alaska. Unfortunately for the team, Ron Perlman plays a man oil shower instead of Hellboy.



“Children of men” (2006) In this masterpiece of a dystopian, all humans are sterile for nearly two decades. Fortunately, Clive Owen is here to save the new Eve and Michael Caine is there to save Mary Jane.

“The day of the animals” (1977) In this film, a layer of ozone thinning of the fact that the animals become too agro for a guy who listens to too much Joe Rogan. The effects can be ambiguous, but honestly, there is nothing more terrifying than Leslie Nielsen without a shirt.

“The food of the gods” (1976) This gorefest campy is located on an island in the north-west Pacific, where the animals become giants and start attacking people. We know that in rats and mice, the giants are supposed to be scary, but honestly, they are pretty cute.

‘Jaws’ (1975) Jaws he has inspired generations of children to never swim, even in a swimming pool. The mechanical shark itself is perhaps a little hokey, but this movie still holds even after 45 years.



“The birds” (1963) Alfred Hitchcock was the original teacher of the suspense and problems of mothers suppressed. Attack by birds may not seem so terrifying, but after watching this, you can think twice on your next chicken dinner.

‘Godzilla’ (1954) The king of the monsters was epic – and sometimes saved – the humanity behind since the 1950s. The best part is that there are a lot of sequels and reboots, including Godzilla against Hedorah (aka the Smog Monster).

