10 offered don’t miss out on OLED TV 4K

Continues even today the Bastard Black Friday Unieuro, that kicked off yesterday and will be available until the 8th of July 2020 on the website of the distribution chain. Today we focus on the TV OLED and QLED 4K, which are offered promotions very interesting.

TV OLED and QLED in the offer for the Bastard’s Black Friday Unieuro

Let’s start by Samsung. Unieuro allows you to purchase a 699 Euro the TV RU8000 UHD 4K 65-inch, 53% less than 1499 Euro list, while on theUE43TU7170U 43-inch 4K of Series 7 it is proposed that a discount of 12% to 349 Euro, for a savings of 50 Euro, equal to 12%, with the variation from 55-inch 4K that is available to 499 Eurofrom 549 Euro the previous.

Going up-end the contrary, we find the QLED 4K 65-inch Q90R to 1.699 Euroa reduction in the price of 1,800 Euros. The Samsung QE55Q60TAU 55-inch Ultra HD instead, it can be purchased at 899 euro.

More limited instead to the proposal of the Sony TV: thel KD-49XG9005 by 49-inch 4K HDR and Ultra HD with Voice Remote is available to 699 Eurothat is 33% less from 1.049 Euro earlier. The same applies to Philips, which offers only the 65PUS6754 65-inch to 599 Euro.

Regarding the LG, however, is the’OLED55B9SLA 55-inch is available at 1.199 Euro25% less from 1.599 Euro list, while the founding fathers of 49SM8050PLC by 49 inches, it is proposed to 499 Eurothe the same price of the 49SM8200PLA by 49 inches.