10 questions on the mission

The company Elon Musk SpaceX is about to launch its space vehicle – the Crew – Dragon with astronauts aboard for the first time. Here, we answer some common questions about the mission.

Why a private company launching astronauts of Nasa?

Nasa plans to transfer the transport of crew to the international space Station (ISS) since the beginning of the years 2000. After the break-up of the space shuttle Columbia during its return to Earth in 2003, the space agency has focused on the development of a space-ship replacement which could go to the Moon.

The participation of private companies in the transfer of crew and cargo to the ISS was a necessary step to allow this program. In 2014, SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk and the giant aerospace Boeing have been announced as winners of a contract to Nasa for the transport services of the crew. SpaceX launches first of its spacecraft; the spacecraft Crew Dragon will blast off Wednesday on top of a rocket Falcon 9 from the Kennedy space center in Florida.

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX is an american company that provides launch services to commercial and government on its rockets, Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. The entrepreneur Elon Musk founded the company in 2002, with the aim of reducing the costs of space transportation, allowing for the colonization of Mars.

SpaceX was the first private company to return regularly to the floors of rockets on the Ground under a power of propulsion so that they can be réenvolés rather than thrown away. It performs regular flights of cargo to the ISS and is now aiming to launch astronauts. The company Musk is also developing a larger spacecraft to carry a human – known as a Starship – that might begin the process of colonization of Mars.

Who is Elon Musk?

Born in South Africa, Elon Musk has made more than $ 160 million through the sale of the online payment service PayPal to eBay. His desire to see humanity becoming a true space-faring civilization has been a driving factor of the founding of SpaceX. But it has also contributed to the creation of a variety of other companies such as the electric car-maker Tesla.

He also designed a project called the Hyperloop, a transport system at high speeds using pods that pass through a system of tubes. His colorful personality and his life style inspired to the interpretation by Robert Downey Jr of the Marvel Comics character Tony Stark. Musk is no stranger to controversy: his tweets have triggered lawsuits and led him to be expelled as the president of Tesla (although he remained chairman and CEO).

Why the launch is so important?

Since the withdrawal of the space shuttle in 2011, Nasa has paid tens of millions of dollars to Russia to launch its astronauts on the spaceship Soyuz. The launch of Crew Dragon from Florida brand the first to launch humans from u.s. soil in nine years. As such, it is considered to be crucial to restore the prestige american in space flight-human. This will also be the first time that a private company will launch astronauts into orbit.

What is the Crew Dragon?

The Crew Dragon is the spacecraft that will transport astronauts to the ISS on Wednesday. It is an evolution elegant the spacecraft Dragon which has been constructed in order to transport the cargo to the outpost in orbit. The Crew Dragon is designed to carry a maximum of seven passengers, but flights of the Nasa will be carrying four of them, the rest of the space being occupied by supplies.

It is equipped with thrusters which allow it to maneuver in space and to dock – or set – to the space station under autonomic control. Unlike the spaceships previous designed for humans, the crew cab includes controls to touchscreen instead of physical buttons.

Who are the astronauts flying in the space?

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are Nasa astronauts. They were selected in 2000 and have each flown twice into space aboard the space shuttle. They are among the most experienced members of the corps of Nasa astronauts and both trained as test pilots – which was critical to put the new spacecraft to the test. Hurley has spent a total of 28 days and 11 hours in space, while Behnken has accumulated a total of 29 days and 12 hours, including 37 hours of walking in space. The two men are also married to astronauts.

Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley arrived in Florida on may 20 to prepare for the launch

That should make the astronauts?

The spacecraft designed to carry astronauts have to follow a process that ensures that they can operate safely. This launch is essentially the last step of this validation process. Once in orbit, Behnken and Hurley will test the environmental control system of the Crew Dragon, the screens and controls and the thrusters of manoeuvre.

They will monitor the mooring system stand-alone for the approach of the space station and will become a member of the crew of the ISS. At the outpost in orbit, they will continue to perform tests on the Crew Dragon as well as other tasks related to the space station. When it is time to return to Earth, the Crew Dragon will descend by parachute in the Atlantic ocean. The capsule and the crew will be then picked up by a vessel called the Go Navigator.

Mission profile

And if something goes wrong during the launch?

The Crew Dragon has a drop-built-in, designed to save the lives of his crew in the event of an emergency. If there is a problem during takeoff, as a cut-off of the rocket engine, the Crew Dragon will engine to propel the vehicle and its occupants out of the rocket. The capsule will descend then parachute in safety. SpaceX has successfully conducted a test of its system from interruption by flight on January 19, 2020.

And these space suits?

The flight suits that Behnken and Hurley will be in the time capsule are very different from the previous models. In striking contrast with the suits bulky, pumpkin-colored and helmets round familiar from the era of the space shuttle, the combinations of SpaceX are numbers of a single piece thin, and white with helmets stylish 3D printed. Each is made-to-measure for the astronaut.

They look like something out of a science fiction movie, it is probably because their look has been designed by the costume designer and hollywood Jose Fernandez, who has worked on the Batman movies, X-Men and Thor. But the combinations also have to be practical; they are designed to keep the crew alive in case of depressurization of the cabin – where the air is lost from the interior of the spaceship.

What happens then?

If the mission Crew Dragon Demo-2 is successful, SpaceX will complete the six missions to “operational” to the ISS they have to carry out in the framework of their contract of 2.6 billion dollars with Nasa. Boeing has a similar agreement, with a value of $ 4.2 billion, to carry the crew up to the space station with the aid of his vehicle, CST-100 Starliner.

