10 reasons why Tobey Maguire is always be the best Spider-Man to the screen – JAPANFM

Here we are in 2007. You’ve just left your local cinema after having watched the last episode of the trilogy of Spider-Man of Sam Raimi and you can’t imagine a better representation film your Spider-Man friendly Neighborhood. Tobey Maguire is amazing, their catalogue of villains is excellent, and there is nothing more that you could want in a movie of Spidey.

Fast-forward to 2020, and there is no better Spider-Man universally recognized. Since Maguire has left the center of attention, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, both, have taken on the role, and now everyone has their own opinion as to the best version of the greatest hero teen Marvel.

Spider-Man fell in love with Gwen Stacy, met with Iron Man and Captain America has fought Thanos, almost in a film of the Sinister Six and has been removed from existence from the year 2007, all without Tobey Maguire in the lead role. Spider-Man has gone through some changes, but after all, these three humble films of the first part of the century are, for many fans still the best in the character. But, how is this possible? How is it that the trilogy of Raimi can defeat the power of the MCU with Disney to be the best collection of Spider-Man movies?

Well, I can think of a couple of reasons…