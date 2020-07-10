10 secrets of the film that will make you watch Netflix movies another way

You may not know, but The Marriage Of The Story inspired by the stories of the members of the team. The design of the animated film Klaus it was very long, as the of The Irish of Martin Scorsese. It is in these secrets of the filming that we decided to go back. Therefore, you are going to see their movies Netflix under a different eye.

“The marriage of History” : a true story of nature

The Marriage Of The Story it has affected many of the Netflix subscribers thanks to his sincerity. The film is about a couple of a long time, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, in the process of divorce. It is part of the personal story of director Noah Baumbach, who pulled out of his divorce with actress Jennifer Jason Leigh to write the film. And on set, Scarlett Johansson, who plays Nicole hair Salon in the film, has also drawn from his experience to play the main role. She explained at the festival of the Mostra of 2019 that was in the middle of a divorce during the movie, and so it was in this rage and this only to complete the take, and show the greatest sincerity possible on the screen.

The creation of Okja

Okja speaking of the friendship between Mija and a pig on a giant. In the making-of videos posted on YouTube of Netflix, the platform has revealed how it was done the animal to the filming of the scenes. We can then see that Okja has been partially recreated on the shelf is a puppet for the actors to interact with. So that nothing is left to chance taken : the staging, the design of the scenery and the actors are the thoughts around the animals and depending on the place assigned for the purpose of facilitating the post-production, as it is digitally created by Stephen Key, who is the director of the visual effects of the film. In addition, it has been entertained several times to use the suit Okja in the filming to help the actors to interact with the super pig.

“The Irish” : the years of preparation

This is thanks in part to Robert De Niro that The Irish has seen the light of day. In 2007, he discovered the book I have killed Jimmy Hoffa Charles Brandt, centered in the hitman Frank Sheeran. Subsequently, it sends a copy of the work of Martin Scorsese, who was inspired to write the film. Therefore, it took 12 years to film director for his project of the track, finally, on the day, especially because of the scenario that took a lot of time to write and refine. But this has been the longest is to find the technology that has made the rejuvenation of the actors of the film. It is important to know that the work uses a revolutionary technique, which does not need any kind of sensor on the face to create the illusion of rejuvenation. Everything that is done digitally by the studio created by George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars), called ILM. Here is our opinion on The Irish.

The preparation of Sandra Bullock before turning ” Bird Box “

Bird Box has known a great success since its premiere on Netflix, and thanks to its original plot. Follow Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, who lives in a world where nearly the entire population has been decimated. Now, you must at all costs avoid opening the eyes out of, under penalty of death. To do this, your character is blindfolded during the whole movie. And to be able to orient yourself in the absolute black, she was the help for not to see, just before the shooting. “I had an amazing tutor who is visually impaired, used to work in movies, which taught me to listen to my body so that I can feel things without the need of see […] I have had the opportunity to work with him to be able to play blindfolded in the middle of the movie “ has given to get to know the actress in Allociné. On the other hand, the concept of the movie from Netflix caused a scandal as an imposing challenge to carry out the actions the blindfolded, was born in response to the output of Bird Box.

A lot of improvisations in ” To all the boys I’ve loved “

To all the boys that I wasinteds it is a film that you must see on Netflix. Many of the scenes were improvised by the actors during the filming, as for example the battle of the cushions that Noah Centineo rescues the bowl of popcorn ! Originally, it was not expected that it takes the pot of popcorn, only I was afraid that it flies in the fury of the scene. The actor has also improvised in the moment when you turn Lara in itself to have her in his arms. He invented the gesture during rehearsals, and Susan Johnson, the director, has decided to integrate the film to emphasize the chemistry between the two characters. The same goes for the facial expressions of Lara, played by Lana del Condor. It is she who has built his or her reactions to give more breadth and humor of his character.

The design of the ” Klaus “

Klaus it has the particularity of being performed in 2D, while giving us the illusion of being in 3D. This surprising effect has been achieved thanks to the participation of the equipment upstream. To achieve at the end of the idea, 300 people who worked alongside Sergio Pablos to improve the aesthetics of the film, and among them 40 facilitators have worked hard to make the movie in time. Therefore, the realization of the animated feature film, was completed a month prior to its release on Netflix ! At the same time, everything was done by hand, any of the designs or the animation, with the aim to recover the nostalgia of the Disney movies done in 2D before 3D. So this is usually the kind of magic to the cinema us lifts the spirits !

The end of ” Annihilation “

The post-production The annihilation it has been a real disaster if one believes that the teams of the film. It is important to know that the end was in two minds to be changed since the public found it too complicated in the tests of the tests. Therefore, the film’s producer, David Ellison, wanted to change in the last moments of the film, so that viewers from all over the world not to criticize the final. But his colleague, the producer Scott Rudin and director Alex Garland would not be reprocessed. After many hours of discussions, all of them have been found in the middle of the earth : the last-minute remain intact, with the only condition thatThe annihilation not so in the film than in the united States, Canada and China, and on Netflix in other countries of the world.

Where you turn to the “The Kissing Booth” ?

The teams The Cabin Of Kisses put your luggage in the South of Africa, specifically in Cape town, the capital of the province of the Western Cape. The film, therefore, takes place between January and April of 2017. On the other hand, is the university of Cape Town that we see in the film. What is surprising is that the film is supposed to take place in Los Angeles, but only a couple of scenes were filmed in the american city. Other major hollywood films have also been made in South Africa, as Avengers : Age of Ultronor Black Panther and Malcolm X.

The poster of the film ” the King – the King “

It was during the filming of The King – The King the wonderful poster for the film was born. In fact, it is the photographer the shot that has immmortalisé Timothée Chalamet between two jacks while the second listened to the guidance of director David Michôd. So this is a photo taken at the time and it is not a cliché, a very well thought out, and it is precisely this that makes the poster The King – The King even more beautiful and spectacular. You see it more as before !

An actor has almost no play in the ” Triple border “

Triple border it sets the stage for the trio of actors Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Ben Affleck. But did you know that the latter was on the point of not being part of the cast of the film ? The interpreter Tom announced in July 2017, to leave the project because he was a detox for your addiction to alcohol that same year. In the end, the shoot has been pushed back, which allowed Ben Affleck to play in Triple Border. In accordance with the noise from the hallway, Mark Wahlberg, known for his roles in The Infiltrator and The blood and the tearswould have had to embody the character of Tom if the trip had not been postponed.