10 secrets of the filming of “13 Reasons” that will amaze you

We often think we know everything about our favorite tv programs, but there is a lot happening behind the scenes that we don’t know!

13 Reasons Why ended on June 5 with its 4and and last season, but fans craving more!

For a dose of your beloved characters, so here are the 10 amazing secrets from the filming of 13 Reasons Why:

1. Selena Gomez wanted to play Hannah Baker.



The actress and singer had as a plan to take the lead role in a film when she discovered the book in 2009. But the years have passed, and Selena was too old to play the role of a teenage girl. She has chosen the role of a television producer!

2. Katherine Langford has almost not getting the role.

Speaking of Hannah Baker, Katherine Langford auditioned via Skype since she lived in Australia. In addition, it was his first audition! However, what I didn’t know, is that Katherine had auditioned for the role of Jessica.

3. Hannah could have been very different.

Alisha Boe, who finally got the role of Jessica, for her part, she auditioned to play Hannah. The possibility that the producers have decided to do the opposite, because the two actresses are perfect in their respective roles.

4. The book and first season are not the same.

The death of Anne, it was different in the book, it was the loss of life as a result of a drug overdose. For the series, the producers wanted a scene so graphic and traumatic, that the spectators could see the aftermath of a suicide. A few years later, this scene was cut because it was considered too disturbing.

5. The actors were supported emotionally during the filming.

To help the actors go through the scenes more difficult to play, the therapy dogs were present on the set. A psychologist was also present to advise the people.

6. Christian Navarro has had to learn to drive to get the role of Tony.

Tony Padilla is rarely seen without his famous Mustang, but the actor, Christian Navarro, could not handle it before the show! He had to take driving lessons before filming starts to be ready.

7. You can have the same varnish as Hannah.

Nail Polish dark blue color that Hannah is used for the number of cassettes in the season you can buy! Is the tone Infinite Blue of the brand Sinful Colors.

8. Several actors have auditioned for another role.

Katherine and Alisha are not the only ones who have auditioned for a different role to the one that has finally got it! Devin Druid, who plays Tyler, was originally considered for the role of Clay Jensen. In addition, Brandon Larracuente, the actor behind Jeff Atkins, had auditioned for the role of Justin.

9. You can read 13 Reasons Why from the point of view of Tony.

There is a blog called Hannah Reasons and that tells the story from the point of view of Tony Padilla. It is the home of the publication of the novel, RazorBill, which has published this website shortly after the publication of the book.

10. Some players have a “matching tattoo”.

Alisha Boe, and Tommy Dorfman and Selena Gomez, they all have a semicolon on your wrist. This tattoo represents people who have mental health disorders. As explained Tommy, “instead of a point, the authors use a semicolon to continue a sentence. For us, it symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter of life instead of taking life.”