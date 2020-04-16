10 series which revisits the history of art — Just about TV

Today is not a day of confinement as the 29 previous ones, since it is also the world Day of the item After you have discovered if the artists in the series were credible, and if we were to take a short course of art history with 10 of our series favorites ? Museums, artists, paintings… the opportunity to do the full culture while continuing the binge-watching.

1. The Art of crime

The Louvre, the Orsay museum, the Opera, the museum of modern Art of Paris… The institutions are real filming locations for The Art of crime. The series France 2 brings to the stage a duo consisting of captain Anthony Vertay (Nicolas Gob) and the art historian Florence Chassagne (Eléonore Bernheim). Together, they investigate crimes related to art or cultural property.

The Mona Lisa Naked Leonardo da Vinci, Judith beheading Holofernes Artemisia Gentileschi, The Raft of The Medusa of Théodore Géricault… they are the greatest masterpieces of the history of art who find themselves in the heart of the intrigues of the series, for our greatest pleasure.

2. Gossip Girl

As surprising as it may seem, yes, it is possible to cultivate by looking at Gossip Girl. The series CW is not only a guilty pleasure Saturday after-noon. In fact, in the first episode of season 4, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) meets a man at the musée d’orsay, in front of the Lunch on the grass of Édouard Manet. What could be more romantic ?

3. Mad Men

It is considered as one of the best series of all time, and it is not for nothing. Although Mad Men takes place in an advertising agency, a fictional New York in the 1960s, the series of Matthew Weiner shows many works of art are remembered, particularly of a cult scene from episode 7 of season 2 around an abstract painting by Mark Rothko hanging in the office of Bertram Cooper, the boss of the agency. With this scene, the series illustrates not only the importance of the art market, but also the paradox of the one who is dictating the current tastes, even if it advocates works ridiculous. Similarly, the fascination of the protagonists to the table demonstrates the strength of the abstract, or contemporary art in general, able to do feel things to the observer, without being able to explain how.

4. Genius

Some series are not limited to a few scenes or episodes, and make the best of the great masters of the history of the item It is the case of Genius, including the season 2 is centered on the life and work of the artist, a prolific and iconic Pablo Picasso (Antonio Banderas). In 10 episodes, the series paints a portrait of the artist in all its complexity. It would be nice to see a series around a large artist women such as Artemisia Gentileschi or Frida Kahlo whose lives are so extraordinary that they have nothing to envy to the novels.

5. Bauhaus – A new time

However, women artists are not absent of all the television series. In Bauhaus – A new time, Lars Kraume is back on the beginnings of the school of German art, founded in 1919 in Weimar by Walter Gropius (August Diehl). The Arte series follows in particular the course of Dörte Helm (Anne Maria Mühe), a student and artist wife often forgotten by the Bauhaus.

6. The Crown

Like Mad Menother cult series are more or less extensive to the art and artists in its episodes. The series Netflix inspired by the history of the reign of Elizabeth II of England is no exception. In episode 9 of season 1, The Crown highlights the meeting between the painter Graham Sutherland and Winston Churchill, so that the first realizes the portrait of the british Prime minister for his 80 years. Winston Churchill, who hated the portrait, has never been exposed to. Less than a year after his arrival in the country house of Churchill, the work was even destroyed by Lady Churchill, as well as other portraits of the Prime minister.

7. American Crime Story

For those who prefer the facts various drama series, American Crime Story is made for you. While the first season is back on the trial of the famous american football player O. J. Simpson, season 2 focuses on the murder of Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez). Ryan Murphy has made masterful portraits of the great Italian designer and serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) to write to the screen a tragic event in the history of fashion.

8. Da Vinci’s Demons

Pablo Picasso is not the only genius in the history of art has to have obtained his own series, da Vinci is also one of the few painters to be aware of this privilege audiovisual. The intrigues of the Da Vinci’s Demons revolves around the life, inventions and the work of the florentine master of the Renaissance with a lot of freedom, sometimes going beyond the real.

9. House of Cards

The Orsay museum is not the only institution which has to be taken to location for the filming of american series. The National Gallery of Art in Washington is no slouch. As soon as the pilot of House of Cardsthe politician Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and the young journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) find themselves quietly on a bench, in the face of The Biglin Brothers Racing Thomas Eakins, in the west wing of the museum.

10. Doctor Who

To finish this classification, we could not fail to mention the extraordinary episode 10 of season 5 of Doctor Who “Vincent and the Doctor “. In the following, the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith) and Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) travel in time to find Vincent Van Gogh (Tony Curran). Without wanting to divulgacher the episode, a scene that has become cult in the history of the series. Before leaving the past, the Doctor takes Van Gogh to the musée d’orsay to meet with dr. Blake, who performs a tribute to remember the artist and his work, and moved the artist to tears.