10 stalkers the most frightening films, classified

Lust. Rejection, anger. Love that is not reciprocal. Madness. Jealousy. What are some of the motivations of the antagonists in the films of stalkers. It’s a genre that resonates with viewers because there is nothing more scary than feeling vulnerable and a victim. An innocent smile or a flirt interpreted as something more, a bad break or simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time can lead to unwanted attention.

Countless movies on the big and small screen explore the dynamics between those who try to escape or eradicate the obsessive behaviour of others. Most of them follow a formula, recognizable and even predictable, but the appeal of these stories is based almost entirely on the predators rather than their prey. Here is a top 10 stalkers of the film’s most frightening.

10 Max: The resident (2011)

Dr. Juliet Devereau (Hilary Swank) moves into an apartment managed by Max (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Attractive and charming, Max appears outwardly as a man who is content to renovate the building her family while taking care of his grand-father.

Juliet becomes unconsciously a victim of sexual assault repeated to Max, which adds a layer of disturbing to the advanced side as the heroines of these films are required to undergo. His private life and his body are violated. The obsequiousness initial Max is behaviour that is depraved disturbing.

9 Darian Forrester: The Crush (1993)

Before fame in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone plays the early Darian Forrester, who develops a crush on Nick Eliot (Cary Elwes), a journalist living in the guest house of his parents. This Lolita modern confuses the kindness of Nick with something more. From the beginning, Nick is all evil, which leads the public to wonder if Darian is completely irrelevant.

The movie is silly, but every gesture of Nick to deter Darian it explodes in your face. Not surprisingly, his parents are not very many, and Darian is a master manipulator whose behavior mixes the unpredictable nature of a teenager and that of a woman scorned.

8 David McCall fear (1996)

Fear examines the attraction intense between Nicole (Reese Witherspoon) and her first love, David (Mark Wahlberg). Nicole has a complicated relationship with his father, Steve Walker (William Petersen), and these unresolved problems push her into the arms of a psychopath. The father of Nicole suspects that David is not a good guy, despite the transparent attempts and timid David to convince him otherwise.

The more David becomes antagonistic, it is capable of digging a gap deeper between the good girl Nicole and her dad. It is not surprising that the true colours of David come out, and the attempts by Nicole to distance themselves from him face aggressiveness without flaw. David is not only a villain, it is a psychopath.

7 Greta Hideg: Greta (2018)

Chloë Grace Moretz embodies Frances, a nice graduate with doe eyes, who moves to New York with her best friend, Erica (Maika Monroe). Frances finds Greta (Isabelle Huppert) after she found her bag in the subway. Frances, who feels isolated in her new environment, feel a spirit of kinship with Greta, who is also single. Frances has no influence of maternal in his life and the girl Greta is supposed to live in a foreign country.

When Frances decides to distance themselves from Greta, the woman becomes a presence of malignancy, harassing, Frances and going, eventually, to efforts drastic to keep Frances in his life. The rest of the film exposes the cruelty of Greta while she reconstructs her story is sensational with its offspring, using Frances as a daughter of substitution.

6 Curt Duncan: When a stranger calls (1979)

“The call comes from inside the house.” This phrase has become a part unwavering dialogue on pop culture thanks to the film ” When A Stranger Calls. A babysitter is terrorized by a prankster, only to discover that his efforts to keep Curt Duncan (Tony Beckley) to the outside have been in vain all along.

There are parallels between this film and Halloween, but the mental anguish of Curt is in the foreground. He done crazy things for various complex reasons, it does not seem to understand. Curt oscillates between innocence and a killer in cold blood.

5 Julie Gianni: Vanilla Sky (2001)

The rich playboy David Aames (Tom Cruise) is committed is business casual with Julie Gianni (Cameron Diaz), who is pushing for more to be pushed back. When David falls in love with Sofia (Penelope Cruz), Julie feels the resentment of the limitations that David puts on their relationship do not apply to the new woman in his life.

The actions of Julie fry more needy than malicious, and its actions are not in the center of the film. Their final confrontation takes place early. Julie takes literally David captive in a scenario that is terrifying once it becomes apparent that the cool attitude of Julie masked anger, explosive fueled by the behavior conflicting push-pull of David.

4 Hedra Carlson: single white (1992)

Often, the bullies in movies are trying to fill a void. In Single White Female, Hedra Carlson (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a bag sad mousy soft-spoken, becomes a roommate with the glamorous and sure of herself as Allison Jones (Bridget Fonda).

It is not enough that Hedra would want to be friend with Allison, she wants to own it. The understanding of Hedra on reality begins to slip so that it eliminates all perceived threats to his relationship with Allison. Not even a cute puppy does not survive the impact. The term “white woman single” is always the reference sentence to describe the ultimate enemy.

3 Max Cady: Cape Fear (1991)

The performance of Robert De Niro as ex-con Max Cady is anything but withholding. Cady is determined to get revenge on the public defender, Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), who is responsible for the incarceration of Cady. While Cady taunts and émascule openly and shamelessly Sam, it also feeds on the daughter of Sam, played by Juliette Lewis.

Cady sees the cracks in the family life of Sam that are not perfect and operates to accomplish its program. Cady is brutal and cruel, and although everything about his appearance indicates that he is not very bright, Cady is incredibly cunning, attracting Sam and his family in a death trap.

2 David Strine: Fool (2018)

Shot by Steven Soderbergh from an iPhone 7 plus, Unsane tells the story of Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy), the victim of a stalker who is introduced without wanting to be in a psychiatric facility. The how and the why of the difficult situation of Sawyer are not important. Still traumatised by his past, Sawyer begins to see her stalker, David Strine (Joshua Leonard), to the inside of the hospital. Because the mental health of Sawyer is a huge question mark, it is not immediately clear if David is the fruit of his imagination or of his flesh and of his blood.

The decision of Soderbergh’s filming with his phone gives a reality to the horrors that saw Sawyer as it struggles against being held against her will, to maintain his reason and in the face of an imminent threat. Unsane has a mood claustrophobic, and watch the events unfold gives the public a feeling voyeuristic. There was a scene where Sawyer confronts David, and his rage of his inability to understand a distinction between the way in which he sees Sawyer and who she is is palpable.

1 Alex Forrest: Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fatal Attraction, nominated for six academy awards, elevates what could easily become a melodrama predictable in a cautionary tale. The film does not explore why Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) commits adultery with a clerk of the publication attractive and sexually aggressive, Alex Forrest (Glenn Close). It also does not offer an overview of the mental instability of Alex. The center of interest is the attempts frantic Dan to keep his infidelity from his wife while the behaviour of Alex goes from provocative to violent. Alex infiltrates the family life of Dan of a particularly memorable when she kills the rabbit to his daughter, giving birth to the term “boiler bunnies”.

Although it is common to consider the men as predators and women as victims, Fatal Attraction returns to the script. It is disconcerting to look at a woman, the pattern of which switches rapidly from infatuation to obsession. The director Adrian Lyne explores the border between the two in his other films Unfaithful and 9 1/2 weeks.

