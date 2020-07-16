10 things that fans of the film are too annoying – JAPANFM

As you probably already know, we currently live in the age of distraction.

With social media dominating our areas of the head, the video games more attractive and appealing, and the streaming services that gives us the possibility to interrupt and to let our favorite shows, as and when we want it, never has it been so difficult to completely disconnect from the outside world and immerse yourself in a full-length film without interrupting their attention.

This is the reason why the film is still regarded as a sacred place for many. A safe place where fans can get lost completely in a world without the temptation of an episode of PlayStation, iPhone or TV that you’ve already seen 100 times before.

However, in recent times, our precious film experiences, have also begun to be contaminated by the toxic gases from the distractions of the modern. Appearances shocking celebrity, a product placement is very obvious, and the attempts to stupid to improve the way that we see movies that have irritated, confused, or downright discouraged movie-goers from all over the world.

Unfortunately, this is probably only the beginning of a disappointment and it will not be long before a T-Rex sponsored by Coca Cola swallow of Chris Pratt in Jurassic World 4: of Vacation.