10 things you never knew (maybe) not on Margot Robbie

1 / FAMILY – Margot Robbie (aka “Maggot” – maggot !) was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby, a small town in Queensland, Australia. She is the daughter of Doug Robbie, who made a fortune in sugar cane, and Sarie Kessler, physiotherapist. Margot is the third in a family of four children : she has a big brother, Lachlan (said Lockie), a stuntman by professionAquaman, Alien : Covenant, Thor Ragnarok), a big sister, Anya, and a younger brother, Cameron, actor, host and model. Their parents separated when they were children, they were raised by their mother.

2 / ARTIST – At the age of 17 years, his completed secondary school, Margot moved to Melbourne with the idea of a career in comedy. But before that, she has chained the small jobs : secretary, baby-sitter, a seller of surf boards or preparation expert of sandwiches in a Subway : “I was a ‘sandwich artist’, this is how I would prefer to say. I loved this work, it was so much fun and I was really good, she told to GQ. But today, I can no longer return in a Subway, because each time that someone to prepare me a sandwich, I feel frustrated. (…) I’ve always wanted to go over to the other side of the counter and do it myself !” Its recipe worship ? White bread, chicken teriyaki, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce on the sweet onion.

3 / DEBUT – Margot Robbie has left her job at Subway after having landed a role in Neighbours (The Neighbors), THE soap opera the most well-known in Australia. Created in 1985 (and still distributed), he has seen some future big stars such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Jesse Spencer, Natalie Imbruglia, Russell Crowe, the brothers Hemsworth. Six months later, Margot was re-employed by Subway… time for a pub !

4 / REVELATION – The young actress has played for three years in Neighbours while originally it was only supposed to appear in only a handful of episodes. And then Margot had wanted to go elsewhere and try his luck at Hollywood. She would have liked her character, Donna, leaves the series in dramatic fashion (that is to say, murdered) ? The writers have decided otherwise : they were sent to the university, the history of give him a chance to return if the dreams of Margot had not been fulfilled.

5 / FIRST CHANCE – Just arrived to United StatesMargot Robbie got a role of hostess in Pan Am : this series rooted in the 60’s around the legendary airline Pan American World Airways (gone by 1991). But it has not won the expected success and was cancelled after 14 episodes).

6 / SPARKS – Margot has quickly bounced back in the cinema. Thanks to a film : The wolf of Wall Streetof Martin Scorsese, in which she portrayed the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio. A memorable encounter. In the phase of casting, in the face of the actor she is supposed to kiss, she improvises and gets him a big slap… “I said to myself, ‘you just hit Leonardo DiCaprio in the face, they will come and stop you because it is an assault. You will never work, you’ll also probably be continued'”, she entrusted to Harper’s Bazaar. To his surprise, “Marty and Leo have burst out laughing. Marty said : “That was awesome !’ and Leo : ‘Hit me again !'” A week later, she learned that she had got the role. That would change his life.

7 / SCENE – To prepare for a sex scene with Leonardo, Margot is given the courage to drink three shots of tequila. At 9 o’clock in the morning. And under the duvet, it was far from romantic. “It was rather comical, especially when you have to convince a dog to climb on the bed and chew on the foot of Leo, explained the actress. There was the trainer that drew him in with treats… we even put chicken livers on the toes of the foot of Leo. It was in a small room, it was hot, we was sweating and it smelled like dog food.”

8 / TATTOO – On the shooting of Suicide Squad (out in 2016), Margot Robbie has discovered a passion for the tattoo. Like his character, Harley Quinn. But the actress has put the hand in the dough : she was offered a dermographe (bought on ebay) and has tattooed the word “Skwad” to all those who wanted to – twenty people, including the director, David Ayer, Cara Delevingne, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and herself. But on one of the assistants, she has made a small pellet and “Skwad” has turned into “Swkad”…

9 / CONFUSION – Margot Robbie was among his knowledge the prince Harry. They met in 2016 during an evening with Suki Waterhouse but the actress was not immediately realized with whom she copinait : “When I saw him with (fake) glasses to the evening, I said to myself : ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know that Ed Sheeran was there’, told the actress. He was a bit miffed but he was not wearing a crown, I did not know that he was a prince !”, she joked.

10 / LOVE – Margot Robbie is discrete on its privacy. In 2013, on the set of French Suiteshe met with Tom Ackerley, an assistant director. They were married in December 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. Together, they have set up a production company, Lucky Chap Productions (Me, Tonya, Terminal, Barbie).

