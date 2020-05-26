10 words to replace 10 anglicisms

Even the media use and abuse of the term English-speaking “fake news” which refers to the false information spread like wildfire.

This is not a fake news, sorry for a misleading information. 10 official terms come to replace 10 anglicisms.

Spoiler. Fake news. Podcast. Or timelapse. The anglicisms are ubiquitous in our conversations, online, on social networks. The press is no exception to the rule. How many times does it reference to the fake news dear to the president Trump?

In France, the Commission for the enrichment of the French language fight against the phenomenon. Even if the combat is (almost) lost in advance, it does not make the weapons. At regular intervals, it shall publish in the columns of the official Journal of the French Republic of a list of terms supposed to replace the anglicisms in vogue.

It is as well as the official website France Term together “more than 8000 words to name in French the new realities, and the scientific and technical innovations.”

Among them, the famous e-mail published in the official Journal of 20 June 2003, at the time to designate this “computerized document that a user enters, sends, or consult delayed by the intermediary of a network.”

17 years after his enthronement, it is clear that e-mail has not eradicated the email inherited from the English.

Regardless, the fight continues more than ever for the Commission, which just published new recommendations on may 23, 2020.

Here is our selection of 10 these new recommendations:

Related Post: Kendall Jenner appears in a tiny bikini on Instagram ! – Auto-tune / autotune = automatic adjustment of intonation – Chick lit / chick literature = urban romance – Clickbait = trap clicks – Deep fake, deepfake = infox video, vidéotox – Fake news = misleading information – Extended play / EP = minialbum, mini-album – Mapping, video mapping = fresco video – Podcast = audio on demand – Spoil = divulgâcher – Time-lapse / timelapse = hyperaccéléré

In short, in the current language, do not say more: “Thou hast spoilé the end of The Casa de papel, you have told me who was going to die the end of the season!”

But: “Thou hast divulgâché the end of The Casa de papel, you have told me who was going to die the end of the season!”

Or even: “This podcast explains that Mariah Carey sings badly in concert without the assistance of auto-tune.” Will be replaced by: “This audio at the request explains that Mariah Carey sings badly in a concert, without the help of the automatic adjustment of intonation.”

The technique of the portmanteau

If it is easy to mock some of the replacement terms are proposed, it is far from obvious to assemble and select it. The merger and the contraction of two is one of the tracks of the more obvious. Example: e-mail, which merges contracts the words mail and e-mail. E-mail is a portmanteau, as divulgâcher to replace spoil/spoiler. This is the marriage of words to divulge and spoil it.