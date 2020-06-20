10 years after the end of the series, became one of the actors and actresses ? — Only on the TV

Today, 20 of June of 2020, we celebrate 10 years of the end of the series The Tudors (The Tudors). In only 4 seasons and 3 years (2007-2010), the series on the life of Henry VIII of England, with the beautiful Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in the lead role, had become a cult.

10 years after the end of a success, it became one of the actors and actresses ?

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers (Henry VIII of England)

The actor and irish singer and 42-year-old, has not been idle since the end of the series, despite the fact that he has not seen the first plan. On the big screen, he plays by Luc Besson in From Paris with Love in 2010, alongside Glenn Close in the film Albert Nodds in 2012, the same year in Beautiful in the Lordwith Natalia Vodianova. He continued with a prolific career, with projects less well known, but many : the 13 films of 2013 to 2019, including The Mortal Instruments.

At the same time, he does not forget the small screen, taking the lead role in the series Dracula in 2013, and that appear in The vikings in 2017.

Maria Doyle Kennedy (Catherine of Aragon)

She is also a singer and actress, and the irish, who, as the co-star of the TudorsJonathan Rhys-Meyers, and, like him, who has played in Albert Nodds ! From 2012 to 2016, we saw the actress, now 55 years of age, in no less than 7 films, including Byzantium, The Event and Jupiter. Side of the series, Maria Doyle Kennedy has appeared in 8 episodes of Dexter, 3 Downtown Abbeybut also in 2012, in the mini-series Titanicin Call the Midwife in the year 2015 and Outlander 2018.

Natalie Dormer (Anne Boleyn)

The English actress 38-year-old has not lost a leadership role since the end of the Tudors because he has played Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones. She has played in the series Primary from 2013 to 2015, lent his voice to one of the characters of The Dark Crystal in 2019 and is the poster of the series Penny Dreadful : the City of los Angeles from the year 2020.

In the film, was also seen in the final two phases of The Hunger Games and in 12 other films from 2011 to 2019, including W. E. directed by Madonna in 2011.

Annabelle Wallis (Jane Seymour)

At the age of 35 years, the british Annabelle Wallis has played several roles in several movies and a few series from his participation in the Tudors. She was reunited with her co-star Natalie Dormer in W. E. of Madonna, but has also appeared in X-Men : The Beginning.in the two strands ofAnnabelle in the year 2014 and 2017, in King Arthur : The Legend of Excalibur and The Mummyin the same year.

Finally, from 2013 to 2019, she has played Grace Burgess in Peak Blinders.

Joss Stone (Anne of Cleves)

The English actress, 33 years of age, is mostly a soul singer. He has published three albums in 2012, 2015 and 2017, and has become this year a member of The Voice Of South Africa. She has also played in two other series are known, in the interpretation of a singer in The grace and Frankie in 2015, and getting the role of Wynter in Empireand the of Mandy in the film Morning product in 2015 and released in 2018.

Tamzin Merchant (Catherine Howard)

English actress of 33 years moved to the side of one of the most important roles in recent years : that of Daenerys Targaryen, no less ! In fact, in 2009, was approached for the role, she embodies the Mother of Dragons in the pilot of Game of Thronesbut it is disappointing for producers, and is shot entirely in the town again, the role on this occasion is attributed to Emilia Clarke.

Tamzin Merchant is, however, in the 2011 film Jane Eyreand in 2016 in The Dancer. Also seen in the series Salem and Supergirland from 2019, which embodies a character of importance : Imogen Spurnrose in The Carnival Of The Rownext to Orlando Bloom.

Joely Richardson (Catherine Parr)

The English actress, 55 years of age, the daughter of actors Tony Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave has played the nice witch Glinda of Oz in the series In The Emerald City in 2017. But it is above all the cinema that has continued her career with no less than 19 films ! Among this long list, we cite Millenium in 2011, Snowden and Fallen in 2016 and The Radius Of Gyration this year.

Sarah Bolger (Mary Tudor)

The irish actress of 29 years of age, is best known for her role of princess Aurora, the sleeping beauty, in Once upon a Time since the year 2012 until the year 2015. From 2015 to 2017, was interpreted Jade in the series In The Badlands. From 2018 to 2019, as we have seen in Counterparts and from 2018, who plays Emily in The Mayans M. C. He has also participated in a dozen of feature films that are less well known.

Henry Cavill (Charles Brandon)

Is it really necessary to present the lovely Henry Cavill, the English actor of 37 years of age, alias The man of Steel and The Witcher ? Henry Cavill is not really known for The Tudorsas long as there were successful projects for the following, starting with the role of Superman in 3 films of the franchise DC : The man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman (2016) and The Justice League (2017). He had previously played in Theseus The Immortals of Tarsem Singh in 2011. In 2018, it is the poster Mission Impossible : Fallout. We will see soon on Netflix in Enola Holmesin the role of Sherlock Holmes.

From 2019, is also the entrance to the series, because it embodies Geralt of Riv, the main character of the series The Witcher aired on Netflix.

James Frain (Thomas Cromwell)

After The Tudorsthe English actor of 52 years of age, has become several movies, including in 2011 Tron : Legacy and Water for elephants with Reese Witherspoon, and 2013 The Lone Ranger with Johnny Depp.

He has also made numerous appearances in series such as The Expertsand is interpreted Sarek from 2017 to 2019 in Star Trek : DiscoverySebastian Waking up in Hawaii 5-0 and Odin Reichenbach in Primary with his co-star of the TudorsNatalie Dormer.

Jeremy Northam (Sir Thomas More)

Fans The Crown it was recognized by the English actor of the age of 58 years, on the pretext that the Prime Minister Anthony Eden, together with Claire Foy, the first interpreter of queen Elizabeth II, then again in the early years of his reign. He has also acted in three films since the end of the Tudors : 2016 A traitor ideal and The man who challenged the infinite and 2019 Official Secrets.