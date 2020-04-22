10 years ago, Kick-Ass bottait the buttocks of a whole generation

10 years ago, to the day, Kick-Ass came out at the cinema and it gave a different perspective of super-heroes, just before Disney does not overwrite definitely the box-office with Marvel, its factory in entertainment, then in development. At the time when Matthew Vaughn is preparing this project, the films of super-heroes are starting to have the odds, between the first X-Menthe undeniable success of the Spider-Man Sam Raimi, but also the output ofIron Man, followed The Incredible Hulk.

While writer Mark Millar is about to publish his series of comics Kick-AssMatthew Vaughn, who comes to be known with Layer Cake and Stardust, find, among these pages, the subject of his next film. After having refused to perform X-Men : The final Confrontationthe filmmaker offers the studios a superhero movie, but with a point of view radically different : he is dreaming of a film as violent as comic. A love letter to pop culture.

A film that nobody wanted

Remaining very faithful to the history of Mark Millar, Matthew Vaughn pitche industry-its project. Behind Kick-Ass, lies the story of an anti-hero, Dave. This young man’s passion for comics has not “or piercing, or an eating disorder, or 3 000 friends on Myspace”. His only power ? “Being invisible to girls.” Yet, he dreams in justicar of the town, prey to assault, to theft and corruption. Plagued by this chaotic situation, Dave decides to get a new secret identity to rectify the situation.

Thanks to her famous green costume, he will engage in missions that are more or less successful. During one of them, it will make the knowledge of Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and especially Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), in which the body of the child is also to be feared that a kalashnikov. This is for the presentation of the bulk of the scenario.

But no studio wants to take the risk to finance such a film. Some propose that the director of the alternative solutions, most attractive for the public : totally change the character of Hit-Girl, which is seen as "a disaster", for a young woman of 25 years, or give up the guns and knives to prefer fighting in body-to-body.

But Matthew Vaughn is adamant : he mortgage his house and launches into the production, assisted by Mark Millar — who will eventually even prefer the film to its comic — and Brad Pitt, with his company Plan B Entertainment. Thanks to this collaboration, it was the same question that the american actor personifies Big Daddy, before this last, courted by Quentin Tarantino, to respond positively to the invitation to Inglourious Basterds. In competition with Daniel Craig and Mark Wahlberg, it is finally Nicolas Cage, who inherits the role.

A revelation named Chloë Grace Moretz

If Dave represents the archetype of the adolescent dreamer, fantasizing as well about his teacher of literature on its role in society, it opens the way to a new kind of super-hero. He has no powers. He has never experienced family tragedy as Bruce Wayne and does not found himself nose to nose with a spider as toxic Peter Parker. He embodies the teenager, without a particular history, an expert on the comics.

It is his naiveté and his willingness to live in a better world that make him act. And if Aaron Johnson is in the title role of the film, his tights are too tight and the air left allow you to put the light on the unbeatable fellow Chloë Grace Moretz, the real revelation of the film. Kick-Ass could have been called “Hit-Girl” as the best scenes revolve around the character of Nicolas Cage, who pulls him over to the famous sequence where she comes to save his father.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SbnqIIkXQc

Actress since her 6 years old, Chloë Grace Moretz has immediately picked up the casting. She had just seen Wanted, an adaptation film of a certain Mark Millar, and was completely obsessed by the role of Angelina Jolie. A woman who takes things in hand and not afraid of anything.

The legend tells that the american actress trained for six months to slip in the outfit purple Hit-Girl. Trained at the Cirque du soleil in Toronto, and then in a special school in Los Angeles, she was able to perform his own stunts on the film, leaving all the while, his voice actor Greg Townley, aged 11 years, the task of taking the falls, the most risky.

Thanks to its performance-muscled, straight-talking and strong personality, Hit-Girl became a symbol for a whole generation, tired of the child models and other daddy’s girls in the movies, in the line of female characters avengers of Quentin Tarantino, The Bride (Uma Thurman in Kill Bill) in the lead.

At the opposite, some are offended to hear the names of birds coming out of the mouth of a young girl, entangled more, in a thunder of violence. And the moral can only give them reason since the film was R-Rated in the United States, which, in fact, would have ironically prevented the actress to go see his own movie without an adult.

But 10 years later, after collaborating with Martin Scorsese, Tim Burton or Luca Guadanigno, Chloë Grace-Moretz always cherishes as part of this role, as it has said on Twitter :

“Proud of this film. 10 years later, it is always something !”

The soundtrack that shot

The soundtrack of this film’s action is also a key element of its success. The first notes of “Stand Up” The Prodigy make us immediately think of the transformation of Kick-Ass, and his ambitions idealists. Arranged by John Murphy, music is used to intensify the battle scenes blown up with dynamite.

Oscillating between violence and humour, Matthew Vaughn contrast scenes muscular with the "Crazy" from Gnarls Barkley or the "We Are Young" by Mika a lot more light, to bring the side immature of super-heroes fans, who remain ultimately a big fanboy of comics and pop culture.

An influence in the super-hero

Ironically, if no studio wanted to produce the film, Kick-Ass is deeply rooted in the heritage of Hollywood, hungry for sequels, prequels and other remakes, has released a suite (average) three years later, has ordered a third installment and a spin-off of Hit-Girl in Matthew Vaughn.

In addition to the extension of his universe, the film Matthew Vaughn has marked the following generation of super-heroes and paving the way for a new representation of characters, such as we knew them until then. Adding depth and personality to its heroes, more provocative and less smooth, the filmmaker has started the trend of mega-cool to Hollywood : Red-Mist smokes joints in the mission in a car pimpée, Big-Daddy is a loving father and ultra-this, Hit-Girl is not afraid to use weapons that are three times his size, Dave pierces through social networks, yet little exploited in cinema, and Frank D’amico is a super-naughty ultra-violent, devoid of any morality.

If in time, the unique conception of Kick-Ass has allowed the birth of the crazy Deadpoolalso R-Rated, or immature ShazamMatthew Vaughn directly inspired by the work of his colleagues. This is not a coincidence, if a year later, James Gunn comes out Superthe story of a guy in a deep depression who think that God has chosen to become a super-hero. Immersed in the comics, he invents a costume and teamed up with a young woman to fight evil, omnipresent in the society.