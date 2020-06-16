10 years later, what is the bottom Thank me Later Drake ?

Based on the success of his mixtape Until Now It Has Gone and the awesome title “Best I Ever Had”that enter perfectly in his universe, Drake was back on the 15th June 2010 with their first album : Thank Me Later. The canadian artist is expected to return, the output of the project, which today celebrates its 10 years of being postponed for several weeks. To such a point that this first effort was leaked two weeks before its commercialization. The hope is very promising for north america, Drake already sees things in a big way.

Evidenced by the (too ?) many occurrences of Thank Me Later : Alicia Keys, T. I., Nicki Minaj, The-Dream, Jeezy, Jay Z, Lil Wayne… the majority of it is concentrated in the centre of the project, when Drake has an unfortunate tendency to lose all of its musical identity.

The list of invited testimony, however, the hype surrounding the first steps in the long form of the man. It must be remembered that the disk appears on the label of Lil Wayne : Young Money, a division of Cash Money Records. Therefore, it is quite logical that we find Weezy, but also the rapper of new york city, the signing of the label and a rising star in the scene with US.

With this cross between rap and R & b, Drake fascinates as much as it annoys you. Subtle for some, just plain boring to others, the first album of Champagne Papi divided as much as the artist – despite the generous comments. The most optimistic is already being compared this album to the great 808s & Heartbreak Kanye West and The man in the Moon Kid Cudi – even if, in hindsight, not going to lie, it was a bit presumptuous. Related Post: who will be the next to Karen Gillan ?

The navel in a wire

Surely too much dominated by their record label, the album is designed by Drake as a true box-office success of hip-hop. With the guys, still in production, Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da, multiply and textures of sound to get lost in, without ever creating real, binding for the project. The more that is added to the production of big names such as Timbaland (“Thank Me Now”), Swizz Beatz (“Fancy”) and a certain… Kanye West (“Find Your Love” and “Show Me the Good Times”).

An addition of talent that works intermittently, fails, the rest of the time. The productions are of the more languid, soft and cottony. Sometimes too much, to such an extent that they become as numb.

Drake speaks of him a little, a lot, passionately. What tchatcheur. “All eyes turned toward him, especially his own”it adapts perfectly to Ryan Dombal, a critic of the prestigious magazine Pitchfork. The navel up to the end, the canadian artist – who was then 23 years – tells of his adventures of the heart and its thoughts. Speaking of romance, the celebrity rising, the discomfort and of your doubts. A rap emotional asked a nasal voice, which constantly linking back and forth between the strip club and the newspaper.

The rapper wants at any price to get access to the summit, but without getting to be famous. Despite these contradictions, continues to Thank Me Later some of the pieces of the highlights of the career of Drake. “More”, which was part of the original soundtrack of NBA 2K11 (what time period), it was just great. “Fantasy”, with the participation of T. I. and Swizz Beatz, was a model of efficiency. Related Post: Fat Joe said that Drake would have been able to be a part of the remix "All the Way Up" with Jay-Z

In the road to glory

But it is, above all, with “Find Your Love” Drake is a milestone. The song turned out to be a great success abroad, especially in Europe and in France. Add to this presenting on “What’s My Name?” by Rihanna, from the album Strong published a few months later, and, paradoxically, it may be well at this time that Drake became a true world star.

Despite these few defects, Thank Me Later class immediately the number one in the united States at its launch, and reached the first places of the charts in Canada, Australia and Great Britain. What made her sure calmly a platinum disc. For a first album, we’ve seen worse. It must be said that it is very easy to identify with the rap of the 6 God, made mostly of thoughts introspective, stories of the heart and the reflection on the success. A strategy that allows you to, at the time, already, to prepare an audience more broad and varied than most of the rappers americans.