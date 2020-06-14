1,000 Euro discount on a Samsung TV QLED 65″

On the second Sunday of June opens with a’very interesting offer on a Samsung TV QLED, on which it is possible to save 1,000 Euros compared to the list price, that is, without a doubt, an excellent promotion to renew its television sector.

The model in question is the QLED 4K Q80R 65-inch 2019, and is available to 999 Euro, exactly 1000 less than the Eur 1.999 Euro list, for a considerable savings (50%).

At the technical level, we are facing a TV 4K of the Series 8, based on the processor Quantum 4K using artificial intelligence to optimize the performance in real time, while Direct Full Array 6X is capable of handling the backlight to obtain a yield optimal visual. Also present in the Ultra Viewing Full Angle which allows you to watch TV sideways to get the vibrant colors. This system is also THE Upscaling that reduces the noise in the images by restoring lost detail and refine the contours of objects and texts, while the Intelligent Mode adjusts the panel brightness based on the characteristics of the surrounding environment.

Unieuro offers only pick it up in store freewith the possibility to pay in advance via PayPal. In addition, it is also possible to 169,99 Euro the additional support of 36 months in addition to the 24 months provided for by law.