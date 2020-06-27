1000 Euro discount on Samsung TV QLED Q80R 65-inch!

Super promotion proposed by Unieuro on a TV which is exclusively available in its catalogue. The chain of distribution is, in fact, has cut 50% the price of a tv Samsung Series 8with a diagonal of 65 inches.

This is the Q80R 2019 QLED 65-inch, which can be purchased at 999 Euro50% less compared to 1.999 Euro list: the saving is 1000 Euro net!

The TV is obviously 4K HDR with resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelsbased on the processor Quantum QK with the artificial intelligence optimizes performance in real-time depending on the viewing conditions and content. There is also the technology of backlight Direct Full Array 6X which makes the colors more accurate and the blacks more intense. Of course, thanks to the Ultra-Viewing Angle, you can get vibrant color even if you look at the TV sideways, while the Quantum HDR 1500 is able to make the contrasts more profound to amplify the brightness. For gamers, there is also the Real Game Enhancer, which adds the technology FreeSync VRR that reduces the delay from the reception of the signal. Also available for THE Upscaling, noise reduction in the images.