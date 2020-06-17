100,000 euros for Gryffindor ! Emma Watson becomes director of the luxury group Kering

Interpreter of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, icon of progressive… and now business manager. The british actress Emma Watson arrives this Tuesday, June 16, the board of directors of Kering, a French multinational luxury (Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga). His appointment was approved by the general assembly of the group, which has also been designated chairman of the commission on sustainable development within the instance. Empowerment feminist, certainly, but also a nice shot com’ for a group strongly condemned in 2019 for tax fraud.

Kering is proud to announce that @EmmaWatson joins its Board of Directors, together with @JeanLiuQing & Tidjane Thiam. His appointment has been approved by Kering’s shareholders during the Group’s Annual General Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors in March. pic.twitter.com/WjfnZW0V4o

— Kering (@KeringGroup) June 16, 2020

While proud of his decision, that mixes the glamour and the (good) political awareness, Kering has Emma Watson in the call sent to shareholders in advance, as “one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists in the world’s most famous“, “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion“. Last June 10, the actress chapitrait even the author of Harry Potter she on the topic of transphobia, after J. K. Rowling proposed the designation of a “person has its own rules“by the word “woman”.

Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned the gold said that they are not who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

These praises addressed to the actress of thirty years do not lack, on the other hand, there are no details. The document is in effect a real panegyric, citing the participation of the actress in the campaign of the un HeForShe (“he for she”), his gift of a million pounds sterling to a background of harassment and violence against women, or even their participation in a network of women in the film industry. The panegyric does not stop there, and the shareholders are buried under the avalanche of the good action of the new woman of business : it teaches you that Emma Watson has created a “reading club feminist“and it was “invited to lead the preparation of an edition of the magazine Vogue Australia on the sustainable development and responsible consumption“in 2018. Do not pull more, the cup (of fire) is full.

To change your experience, but also to its image, the new post Emma Watson gives him the right to fees significant. As chairman of the committee, subject to him first “special“of 23,000 euros in 2020, as shown in the the registration document of 2019 Kering (page 246). This is in addition to a portion of the common pot provided by all directors (one about 1.4 million by 2020), the distribution of which depends, in part, on the diligence of each one of the others. In total, the other three committee chairmen had received more than € 100,000 each in 2019.

The group Kering employee more than 38,000 employees worldwide at the end of the year, and earned a turnover of 15.9 million euros in 2019. In the same year, the group led by François-Henri Pinault, has also been sentenced to a total of € 1.2 million fine for defrauding the treasury of italy. Hermione would surely have suffered a spell of forgetfulness on this unfortunate detail.