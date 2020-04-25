11 movies of Angelina Jolie are available in streaming at this time

Jolie plays a character named Vanessa who is popping pills and is often very cold and distant towards her husband. There is bickering, beautiful landscapes and great action (at times) of the two main roles, but this is never really an image ” nice “. However, if you are a completiste of Angelina Jolie as me, at least you . a performance measured and sometimes intense of the two main characters. In addition, Jolie has written and directed this movie, so you . all Pretty, all the time here, which is a great way to spend a few hours, if you ask me.

Stream it on Netflix