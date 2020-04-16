11 teams who have to choose a QB

This is not because a team needs a quarterback that they need to select in the first round. There are probably three or four teams who need a starter at this time. (Or think they do.) And these teams are likely to draft a quarterback in the first round of the repechage of the NFL 2020.

Other teams can prepare for life without their starter current, that this dog of a high-level think to retreat or be subject to injury. And other teams want to bring in a competitor to work with and against the starter, that doesn’t look like the quarterback of a franchise that they hoped it would be. When teams repêchent a quarterback, they hope that he will be the next Tom Brady. But if they land a calibre backup in the sixth round, it is also an excellent use of a choice. This is why there are 11 teams that should draft a quarterback in 2020. These teams could use a flagman rookie on the table of depth, either QB1 or QB3. They are ranked from the smallest to the largest need.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, two quarters, which should concoct seasons to be satisfactory in the offensive of Jon Gruden. But it is clear that Las Vegas is not happy Carr – otherwise they would not have signed Mariota. And it is possible – perhaps even likely – that Mariota is not a quarter of a caliber starting in the NFL. So, if Carr and Mariota are starting to plague in 2020, the Raiders will want a long-term solution in the works. They could and should draft a quarterback. It may be that this young man will not see the field in 2020, but to have a rookie quarter-back could pay dividends in the future.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew is one of the young players the most fun of the game. I took a endless entertainment of his character idiot off the field and his mentality to do everything to win on the field. But the Jags have put on the bench in the course of 2019. It is certainly a risk to think that it is a quarter of the franchise. In a case where it would not, the Jaguars could look to add another option at the position.

9. Miami Dolphins

Everyone expects the Dolphins to take a quarterback with the fifth rank (or more). The truth, however, is that they don’t really need a quarterback. They have a new starter, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and a talent development, Josh Rosen. But if they can get a quarterback of deductible that may begin on the first day, so why not catch it at fifth place in the overall standings? This is probably what they will do.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have a calendar of two years with Tom Brady. He should play in Tampa until 2021. But the team should probably have a better backup than Blaine Gabbert, who has never been at the height of his status as a first round. Given that the statistics of Brady were significantly decreased in 2019, the Bucs might want a contingency plan, if Brady is starting to look its age.

7. Colts Indianapolis

Indy has signed Philip Rivers and they have a replacement young in Jacoby Brisset, 27 years. But the Colts don’t seem to like the advantage of Brisset, if they were willing to cede the starting post to Rivers. When Rivers retires, the Colts will want to have someone in place to take over. Indy should start thinking to add a young quarterback to the mix.

6. The Saints of New Orleans

Drew Brees has planned to retire in 2019, but chose to return. Let me part of those who do not believe that Taysom Hill can run the football effectively. It is a nice offensive weapon, but this is not a quarter of a franchise. The Saints could at the very least use a young quality.

5. Chicago Bears

The situation of the quarterback of the Bears looks a lot like the table of depth Raiders. Mitchell Trubisky clearly has not done enough to justify the full support of Chicago. The Bears have acquired Nick Foles. It is almost inevitable that none of the two quarters shows worthy of the label “starter”. When this realization is made day in Chicago, it is better that a young quarterback waiting in the wings.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

I have no interest in seeing another season of Duck Hodges. I imagine that Pittsburgh is feeling the same thing. At the age of 38, Ben Roethlisberger has become a bit fragile. He has missed a game in four of the last five seasons. The Steelers need to find a quarterback that can be a caliber of relief – and maybe they will have an eye on the development of this player in the eventual replacement for Roethlisberger. He played with the idea of retirement in the past.

3. Patriots of New England

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are the only two quarter-back of the alignment. If Bill Belichick was not the coach of this team, the Patriots would probably be number 1 on this list. But because Belichick and Josh McDaniels are there to Stidham, there is a lot of optimism about its development. (Look at what Belichick and McDaniels did with Matt Cassel.) Even with this buzz positive, the Patriots are expected to get another young quarterback to their competition.

2. The Bengals of Cincinnati

Andy Dalton is not that bad as a beginner, but Joe Burrow should be better by week 1. The write is a no-brainer (except for this one scenario).

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrod Taylor will cut not. This is a good game manager, who takes good care of the ball and is running well. But he never threw more than 20 touchdowns in a single season. It will not amaze you, nor win many matches. The Chargers are in need of a quarterback – more than anyone in the NFL. They have options in free agency (Cam Newton and Jameis Winston), but they have not jumped on anyone, so it seems inevitable that the Chargers will take a quarterback in the sixth place of the general classification.

