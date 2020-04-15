12 coups de midi : Eric wedge is in its 6th shooting star, end of reign for the champion of TF1 ?

Since December, the French are passionate about Eric during the lunch hour. While its competitor Sandrine has ceded his chair to champion in All the world wants to take its place, the breton went on to victories on the tray 12 coups de midi .

Eric pushes a rant

Eric, who has dethroned Paul in terms of gains, was Jean-Luc Reichmann for a 141st participation this Thursday, April 9. The opportunity for him to be competed by three new candidates. The champion 12 coups de midi has, in the preamble, required to push a blow of mouth against those who take a photo against her will in the street. Next game, he won all his duels successive to the detriment ofElvis, Anabelle and Audrey. He took the opportunity to gain a new move from master to 1,000 euros.

TF1 super-powered hearing

Despite this dynamic, Eric fails to find the personality to unmask behind the mysterious star in the month of April 2020. If it is hidden by a Youtube star, it has proposed Katy Perry. If his disposal was still not on the agenda, the champion has enabled TF1 to collect an average of 4.3 million viewers, representing 35.5% of the total audience over the age of four years and more. On France 2, Nagui (French speacker) mobilized 2.31 million French, that is, 18.9% of the public, in front of Everyone wants to take his place.