12 coups de midi : the mysterious star unveiled by the Queues on Thursday 25 June 2020 in TF1 ?

Friday, June 19, a coup de theatre occurred in The 12 chimes of noon. in TF1. Ericbecome the greatest champion of the game on a daily basis Jean-Luc Reichmann, has been eliminated. Your tombeur, Queuesat the time , signed the sixth of his participation, this Wednesday, June 24.

Master stroke to 30,000 euros for the cola drinks

The norman, already at the head of a prize pool of 8,500 euros, has faced three of the new candidates. He won all his duels in succession, to the detriment of Loïc, Yoan and Clear. Tails took the opportunity to claim a first shot of a master at 30,000 euros, a sum which he shared with a viewer. Then he turned back to the mysterious star where Arnold Schwarzenegger it has been proposed without success.

The hearings in the upper part of TF1

On the side of the audience, 12 coups de midi have reigned supreme. The entertainment was the position of TF1 to an average of 3.28 million viewers, which represents 35.8% of the total audience over the age of four years and more. At the same time, France 2 relied on Nagui (French speacker). All the world wants to take your place has been able to count with the presence of 1.63 million French citizens, or 17% of the four years and more.